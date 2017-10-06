Friday High School Prep Football Scores

Reno County
Hutchinson 49, Salina South 14
Marion 14, Hutchinson Trinity 6
Hutch Central Christian 68, Hartford 8
Buhler 24, Augusta 6
Hoisington 32, Nickerson 14
Haven 14, Hillsboro 13
Pretty Prairie 55, Bucklin 8
Attica/Argonia 68, Fairfield-Cunningham 22
Other area schools
Smoky Valley 22, Lyons 0
Andover 42, Newton 14
Canton-Galva 66, St. John 32
Central Plains 52, Little River 12
Hesston 30, Kingman 14
Macksville 46, Kiowa County 0
Maize South 49, Winfield 21
McPherson 35, Rose Hill 0
Moundridge 44, Inman 8
Pratt 39, Halstead 30
South Central 47, Pratt Skyline 0
Stafford 34, Ashland 0
Postponements and Cancellations
Ellinwood vs. Goessel, ppd. to Oct 7th.
Sterling vs. Ell-Saline, ppd. to Oct 7th.