Friday High School Prep Football Scores

Reno County

Hutchinson 49, Salina South 14

Marion 14, Hutchinson Trinity 6

Hutch Central Christian 68, Hartford 8

Buhler 24, Augusta 6

Hoisington 32, Nickerson 14

Haven 14, Hillsboro 13

Pretty Prairie 55, Bucklin 8

Attica/Argonia 68, Fairfield-Cunningham 22

Other area schools

Smoky Valley 22, Lyons 0

Andover 42, Newton 14

Canton-Galva 66, St. John 32

Central Plains 52, Little River 12

Hesston 30, Kingman 14

Macksville 46, Kiowa County 0

Maize South 49, Winfield 21

McPherson 35, Rose Hill 0

Moundridge 44, Inman 8

Pratt 39, Halstead 30

South Central 47, Pratt Skyline 0

Stafford 34, Ashland 0

Postponements and Cancellations

Ellinwood vs. Goessel, ppd. to Oct 7th.

Sterling vs. Ell-Saline, ppd. to Oct 7th.