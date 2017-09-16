Friday High School Football Scores

Friday Prep Football Scores – by The Associated Press
Reno County
Hutchinson 55, Salina Central 20
Hutchinson Central Christian 64, Stafford 16
Hutchinson Trinity 38, Remington 7
Buhler 41, Wichita Collegiate 21
Pratt 28, Nickerson 14
Smoky Valley 36, Haven 6
Pretty Prairie 49, Pratt Skyline 22
Norwich 54, Fairfield-Cunningham 12
Other area scores
Andale 55, Mulvane 20
Canton-Galva 46, Peabody-Burns 0
Cheney 47, Medicine Lodge 6
Derby 60, Maize 28
Ell-Saline 28, Moundridge 14
Halstead 48, Kingman 7
Hesston 56, Larned 35
Hoisington 53, Hillsboro 28
Little River 56, Wakefield 12
Macksville 62, Kinsley 6
Maize South 58, KC Washington 0
Marion 38, Sedgwick 35
McPherson 38, Winfield 14
Minneapolis 35, Lyons 0
Newton 31, Goddard-Eisenhower 29
Solomon 48, Goessel 0
South Barber 52, Burrton 0
Sterling 41, Inman 7
Valley Center 35, Arkansas City 7