Friday High School Football Scores

Friday Prep Football Scores – by The Associated Press

Reno County

Hutchinson 55, Salina Central 20

Hutchinson Central Christian 64, Stafford 16

Hutchinson Trinity 38, Remington 7

Buhler 41, Wichita Collegiate 21

Pratt 28, Nickerson 14

Smoky Valley 36, Haven 6

Pretty Prairie 49, Pratt Skyline 22

Norwich 54, Fairfield-Cunningham 12

Other area scores

Andale 55, Mulvane 20

Canton-Galva 46, Peabody-Burns 0

Cheney 47, Medicine Lodge 6

Derby 60, Maize 28

Ell-Saline 28, Moundridge 14

Halstead 48, Kingman 7

Hesston 56, Larned 35

Hoisington 53, Hillsboro 28

Little River 56, Wakefield 12

Macksville 62, Kinsley 6

Maize South 58, KC Washington 0

Marion 38, Sedgwick 35

McPherson 38, Winfield 14

Minneapolis 35, Lyons 0

Newton 31, Goddard-Eisenhower 29

Solomon 48, Goessel 0

South Barber 52, Burrton 0

Sterling 41, Inman 7

Valley Center 35, Arkansas City 7