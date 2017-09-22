Four players win $500 Bass Pro Shops gift cards in Lottery drawing

TOPEKA, Kan. — Four players, including a woman from Nickerson, have each won a $500 Bass Pro Shops gift card from the Kansas Lottery after submitting entries at the Kansas State Fair. Audrey Van Kleeck of Nickerson is one of the winners. Ryan Conrad of Lindsborg also won, as well as two residents of Wichita.

The Kansas Lottery drew the winners this week from all the entries received in the Lottery building during the Kansas State Fair. Any player who made a $20 purchase of lottery products at the fair received an entry form to fill out for the drawing. There were approximately 8,800 entries submitted.

The Kansas Lottery launched a $5 Bass Pro Shops instant-scratch game earlier this year.

There are still two top prizes of $25,000 remaining in the game, as well as thousands of other cash prizes for players to win instantly.