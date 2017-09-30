Forrest throws 3 TDs, ground game produces 3 more in Dragon win

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Freshman QB Eric Forrest started in place of the injured Cam Jones and threw three touchdowns with one interception to lead the Dragon passing attack with 165 yards.

Dezmon Jackson, Andrew Lee and DeShawn Waller each scored once on the ground to help the Blue Dragons (5-1, 3-0) ease past the visiting Tritons of Iowa Central (0-6).

The Tritons are winless in the last 21 games, dating back to Oct. 10, 2015.

HCC opened the game with an Eric Forrest TD pass to Johnny Lumpkin from 14 yards out. Iowa Central answered quickly with a 68-yard strike from B.J. Phillips to Chris McLeod.

Phillips finished the day with 183 yards and two touchdowns. He was also sacked six times.

When he wasn’t sacked, Phillips led the Triton rushing attack with 63 yards. E’Quan Dorris touched the ball six times for a total of 25 yards as Iowa Central’s second-leading rusher.

The Blue Dragons picked up 238 yards on the ground behind Jackson, Lee, Emmons and Waller. Jackson broke off a 20-yard run early in the second quarter to break the 7-7 tie.

Deadlocked after one quarter, the Blue Dragons reeled off 21 unanswered points before Roddrick Bryant caught a 16-yard TD pass from Phillips to close the first half.

The other two touchdowns in the 21-point run came through the air as Forrest found Jaylen Erwin on an 8-yard pass that finished a 12-play drive, then later Marquis Whitmire on a 58-yard bomb.

Forrest looked impressive, putting the toss right on target to the wide-open Whitmire, who never broke stride on his way to the end zone.

Andrew Lee broke free on a 52-yard romp on the Dragon’s first possession of the third quarter to boost the Dragon lead back to 21.

Lee ran three times for 56 yards (18.7 yards-per-carry) and one touchdown.

B.J. Emmons racked up 46 yards on 13 carries, but was denied the end zone twice in goal-to-go situations.

DeShawn Waller finished the scoring with a 3-yard run that capped a 9-play, 80-yard drive.

The Blue Dragons now have five wins, matching the win totals from each of the last two seasons.

One win away from bowl eligibility, HCC has a bye week before returning to action in Ellsworth on Oct. 14.

The Panthers have a two-game winning streak vs. the Blue Dragons after 2015’s second half comeback where Ellsworth scored 42 points to close out the game and stunned HCC in Gowans 42-35.

The Panthers traveled again to Hutchinson last year and exited with a 3-point victory.

Ellsworth is (2-2) with a victory over Coffeyville by 14 and an OT win over Iowa Central by 7.

FINAL: HCC 42 IC 14

HCC’s defense held the Tritons to 90 yards rushing and 3-of-15 on third down.

HCC proved better in the red zone. After a 1-for-5 showing against Highland, the Blue Dragons scored on 4-of-5 chances Saturday.