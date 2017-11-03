Hutch Post

Hutchinson Kansas News, Opinion, Video

Former Pizza Hut magnate sues Kansas over $42M tax bill

by 1 Comment

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former Pittsburg entrepreneur Gene Bicknell is suing Kansas over a $42 million tax bill stemming from the sale of hundreds of Pizza Hut franchises.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday is the latest twist in a long-running dispute between the state and Bicknell, who once owned the most Pizza Hut franchises in the country.

The Kansas Department of Revenue audited his tax returns from 2005 to 2008 and ordered him to pay $42 million in taxes on the sale of the franchises. The state contends Bicknell’s primary home was Kansas at the time of the sale, but he argues he lived in Florida and doesn’t owe Kansas any sales tax money.

The State Board of Tax Appeals on Oct. 2 sustained the tax assessment, prompting Bicknell to file the lawsuit.

Please follow and like us:
  • lodge # 7

    This is a lost cause for the state there not only going to loose the case but also all his legal fees. He’s lived in Florida since 2000 was registered to vote there paid taxes there had a Florida Drivers license all his vehicle’s were Florida tagged. But also owned a home in Pratt. Kansas law says on property sales tax is paid on where you live not where it’s purchased the state contends he owns a home in Pratt there for pays in Pratt. Not true it’s plain and simple