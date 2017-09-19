Former HCC basketball player formally charged

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A former Hutchinson Community College basketball player arrested last week for suspicion of distributing marijuana has been formally charged.

Davon Michael Gill has been charged by the state with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within a thousand feet of a school.

Police were originally called to a location on North Severance on the report of a theft, but when they made contact with a vehicle parked along that street, they could smell marijuana. Gill apparently tried to back the vehicle up as though he was trying to leave, but was ordered to stop. That led to a search warrant on the vehicle where police say they found 18 small individual bags of marijuana. His vehicle was within 120 feet of Hutchinson High School.

He is free on bond and the case now moves to a waiver-status docket.