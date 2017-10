The Flood Warning for northern Reno County has been canceled, but there are roads that are closed due to high water

95th from Dean to Sallee

Sallee from 82nd to 108th

Wilson from 69th to 82nd

Pennington Road from 56th to Nickerson Blvd

and 50th from Wilson to Pennington.

At 7:15 pm last night the stage was 10.4 feet and flood stage is 9.5 feet.

The river has apparently fallen below flood stage this morning.