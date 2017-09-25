Flood Warning for Stafford, Pratt and Kiowa Counties until

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Dodge City KS

307 PM CDT MON SEP 25 2017

The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Barber County in south central Kansas…

Southeastern Pratt County in south central Kansas…

* Until 300 AM CDT Tuesday

* At 306 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain which will cause flooding. 4 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Medicine Lodge, Kiowa, Lake Arrowhead, Hardtner, Sharon, Sawyer,

Hazelton, Isabel, Cairo and Elm Mills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.

Please follow and like us: