Flood Warning for Reno County

The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a flood warning for the following river in Kansas…

Cow Creek near Hutchinson affecting Reno and Rice Counties.

Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around don`t drown.

The warning is from late tonight until Monday afternoon.

At 8:15 a.m., Friday the stage was 6.0 feet. Flood stage is 9.5 feet. Minor flooding is forecast.

Forecast…Rise above flood stage by early Saturday morning and continue to rise to near 10.2 feet by early Sunday morning. The river will fall below flood stage by Monday morning.

Impact…At 9.0 feet…Water will cross 95th Avenue in a small section, between Dean and Sallee Roads. Water spreads over low spots across cropland or fields. More sections of the banks will overflow.