Firehouse Subs opens in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Firehouse Subs in Hutchinson at 1441 E. 30th is now open.

This is the third store in the Wichita-Hutchinson area according to Megan Reece, who owns the locations with her husband, Andy.

They had planned to open last week, but technical issues kept that from happening. The location finally opened on Sunday.

Reece says the current special is a medium meatball sub, small drink and chips for $6.

Their hours of operation will be Sunday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The website for Firehouse Subs claims they have the best meats, cheeses, and toppings they can find. The chain was founded by two former firefighting brothers, thus the name: Firehouse Subs.

The new restaurant joins other tenants already in the development including Edward Jones Investments, Nex-Tech Wireless, and a UPS shipping supply store.

Brad Pryor, the developer of the strip shopping center, says things are moving along for the second phase. The frame of the next section is already up and glass has been added.