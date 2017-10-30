Hutch Post

Firehouse Subs opens in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Firehouse Subs in Hutchinson at 1441 E. 30th is now open.

This is the third store in the Wichita-Hutchinson area according to Megan Reece, who owns the locations with her husband, Andy.

They had planned to open last week, but technical issues kept that from happening. The location finally opened on Sunday.

Reece says the current special is a medium meatball sub, small drink and chips for $6.

Their hours of operation will be Sunday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The website for Firehouse Subs claims they have the best meats, cheeses, and toppings they can find. The chain was founded by two former firefighting brothers, thus the name: Firehouse Subs.

The new restaurant joins other tenants already in the development including Edward Jones Investments, Nex-Tech Wireless, and a UPS shipping supply store.

Brad Pryor, the developer of the strip shopping center, says things are moving along for the second phase. The frame of the next section is already up and glass has been added.

  • 2Cents

    How long will this restaurant last until bailing-out, leaving yet another empty commercial space, formerly operated as an eatery? That tiny strip mall is a poor location for a fast-food joint. Look around; after the typical Grand-Opening ceremony and promotions, even better locations fail to attract adequate customer traffic. Well, best of luck anyway.

    • moonglow48

      I would guess you haven’t seen the traffic on 30th for awhile. It’s gotten even heavier with dillions marketplace in that area so I don’t see them being overlooked by any means.

  • security27515

    Wonder how long this will last. Do they own the building if not I’m guessing they will fly the coop in 6 months