HFD called to warehouse fire (UPDATE)

Hutchinson, Kan.– The Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 701 East 2nd Avenue for a structure fire just before 1:30 Monday afternoon. Units who arrived first on the scene reported a working fire in a 3-story 100’x 60’ commercial structure.

Fire crews had to positions hand lines through a tight stairwell to the 3rd floor where they quickly located and contained the fire to the area of origin. Reports indicate that the fire was first noticed by office workers when they smelled smoke in the structure.

The cause has not yet been determined. No injuries were reported.

Hutchinson Fire was assisted by the Hutchinson Police Department, Kansas Gas, and Westar Energy.

 

