Fire crews work minor fire Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 206 W. 7th for the report of a structure fire. On arrival, the first unit reported a fire on the front porch of the residence.

Occupants had extinguished most of the fire before crews arrived. Fire crews extinguished the remaining fire and started overhaul procedures.

Fire damage was limited to the exterior of the residence. Fire crews remained on scene for about an hour, conducting overhaul and assisting with the investigation. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Occupants were at home at the time of the fire, but were unaware of the fire. The occupants were alerted of the fire by a passer-by, who also reported the fire.

There were no injuries reported.

The Hutchinson Fire Department was assisted by the Hutchinson Police Department.