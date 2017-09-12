Fee honored at KHA Convention

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Allen Fee, CEO of Fee Insurance Group, recently received the 2017 Kansas Hospital Association Trustee of the Year Award at the annual KHA Convention.

This award honors hospital board members who are committed to serving and providing leadership in the community. Fee has served on the Board of Directors for Hutchinson Regional Health Care System since 2010 and was recognized at the KHA Awards luncheon at the Century II Convention Center in Wichita.

Fee has served a number of other community organizations including KU School of Medicine – Wichita, the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce, Rotary International of Hutchinson, United Way of Reno County, the Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center, Prairie Dunes Country Club, and he served as General Chairman for the 2006 United States Senior Open, held at Prairie Dunes Country Club. He is also a trustee for the Justice Foundation and the Davis Foundation.

Since its inception in 1883, Fee Insurance Group has been headquartered in Hutchinson and is a full-service, independent insurance agency that specializes in risk management consulting. Fee Insurance Group also has offices in Dodge City, McPherson, and Wichita. For more information, visit www.FeeInsurance.com.