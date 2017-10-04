Fannie Yoder Miller | 1932 – 2017

Fannie Yoder Miller, 85, of rural Hutchinson, went to her Lord and Savior on Monday, October 2, 2017, at her home.

She was born on August 29, 1932, in rural Hutchinson, the daughter of Harmon Yoder and Lizzie (Garver) Yoder.

Fannie was a member of Cedar Crest Amish Mennonite Church in Pleasantview. She loved spending time with her sisters and family, making annual trips to Florida, and growing beautiful gardens. Her life was characterized by a servant’s heart and a deep-seated generosity with her time and love. She had a smile and genuine interest for everyone she met.

On April 5, 1953, she married Mahlon Miller, who survives.

Other survivors include: her children, Eileen Cottingham (Kirk), Shirley Ropp (Lyndon), Lucy Nisly (Phil), Leonard Miller (Janice) all of Hutchinson; Delmar Miller (Suzanne) Arlington, Kathleen Miller Jobson (Darrell) Okotokos Alberta Canada; Laverne Miller (April) of Calgary Alberta Canada; Keith Miller (Sherri), of Tuttle, OK; Janette Anderson (Stan), of Sedalia, MO; Elaine Yoder (Phil) of Costa Rica; two brothers, Crist Yoder (Mae) and Ora Yoder (Sharon); three sisters, Orpha Nisly (Calvin), Erma Yoder (Owen), Gertie Yoder (Melvin); forty grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and a host other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; brothers, Roy, Harley, and Fred; sister, Edna Nisly; and granddaughter, Anne Miller.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, October 6, 2017, at Cedar Crest Amish Mennonite Church, 7213 W. Mills Avenue, Hutchinson, with Pastor Lee Nisly officiating. Burial will follow in West Center Cemetery, rural Hutchinson. Family will receive friends from 2 – 4 p.m. and from 6 – 8 p.m. Thursday, October 5, 2017, at Cedar Crest Amish Mennonite Church.

Memorials may be made to Mennonite Friendship Communities, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.