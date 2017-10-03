Fairfield HS under boil water advisory

LANGDON, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for Fairfield High School after a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system.

The advisory took effect this morning and will remain in effect until conditions that place the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be adequately resolved.

Officials at Fairfield USD 310 say they have taken steps to ensure the safety of students and staff. All water fountains have been shut off and bottled water has been brought in. The kitchen has been advised on how to deal with providing meals for the day.

The hope is that repairs and testing of the water can be done today and the advisory can be lifted in the next day or two.