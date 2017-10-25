Ex-staffer: Sexual harassment rampant at Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A former chief of staff to a Democratic legislative leader says sexual harassment is “rampant” at the Kansas Statehouse and that she was once asked for sex by a lawmaker.

Abbie Hodgson said Wednesday that several female college students working as legislative interns also acted as after-hours designated drivers for intoxicated lawmakers last year.

Hodgson was chief of staff in 2015 and part of 2016 for then-Kansas House Minority Leader Tom Burroughs, of Kansas City, Kansas. She said her experiences and conversations with other women showed her that Kansas legislators face no repercussions for sexual harassment.

She declined to name the lawmakers involved in the incidents.

Burroughs did not immediately reply to a phone message seeking comment. Republican leaders say sexual harassment isn’t tolerated and that allegations of it are investigated.