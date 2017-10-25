Ex-convict charged in firearm incident scheduled for hearing

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 35-year-old ex-con arrested for an incident involving a handgun back in January is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday.

William C. Scott is charged with criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, criminal damage to property and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He’s accused of firing a gun at a car belonging to Gregory Collins. Ironically, Collins is also charged with criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle for the incident on Jan. 29.

Scott has prior convictions for involuntary manslaughter and criminal discharge of a firearm in Sedgwick County, plus drug and burglary convictions in Reno County.

He was discharged from prison back on Oct. 26, 2016, and the hearing is scheduled in front of District Judge Joe McCarville.