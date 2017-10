HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 50-year-old man who served time in prison and was arrested by police on drug and weapons charges is scheduled for sentencing Friday.

Jacob Logan III was convicted on the drug-related charges.

He was stopped by law enforcement around 12:45 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2016, for a tag violation. The officer then allegedly smelled marijuana. That led to a search of the vehicle and Logan’s arrest on the drug charges.

He’ll be sentenced by Judge Trish Rose.