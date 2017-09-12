Ex-con formally charged in drug distribution case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 29-year-old Hutchinson man with a long criminal history has been formally charged for drug distribution after the Reno County Drug Enforcement Unit served a search warrant on Sept. 1 in the 600 block of East 16th.

Dwone Heard is now charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute within a thousand feet of Graber Elementary and Hutchinson Community College. He’s also charged with misdemeanor possession of personal use drug paraphernalia.

In the living room, officers say they found a bag of marijuana weighing 1.9 grams, a working digital scale, and drug paraphernalia. In the basement, officers found a bag with a very small amount of methamphetamine and then a number of prescription drugs, another scale, drug paraphernalia and a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun in a holster with 13 live rounds in the magazine.

Heard also has a traffic case pending.

He has prior convictions for two counts of aggravated intimidation of a witness, forgery, possession of drugs and aggravated failure to appear.