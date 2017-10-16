Earl Lloyd McAdams | 1931 – 2017

Earl Lloyd McAdams, 86, died October 14, 2017, at Brookdale Senior Living Center in Hutchinson. He was born June 19, 1931, in Kingman, KS, the son of Ray and Glenna (Buchanan) McAdams.

After graduating from high school, he served in the Army from August 1952 through August 1954 with a tour of duty in Korea. Upon his return he worked as a mail carrier for the U. S. Postal Service until his retirement in 1990. He also operated his own lawn service and umpired softball on evenings and weekends.

He enjoyed playing and watching sports, having pitched for several fast pitch softball teams before, during, and after his military service, including for the American Legion. Subsequent to his playing days, Lloyd coached his daughters’ softball teams and then took up golf after retirement. In addition to his involvement in sports, Lloyd spent countless hours meticulously tending to his lawn and vehicles, while at the same time proving to always be a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

He married Mildred ‘Ticky’ Lindblade on December 15, 1951 in Hutchinson. Lloyd is survived by his daughters; Karri McAdams of Hutchinson, Sharon Wetzel (Orville) of Topeka, Susan Webb (Tim) of Cleveland, Ohio; grandchildren, Sara Corella (Deven) of Houston, Texas, Adam Wetzel of Kansas City, Rachel Webb, Clayton Webb, both of Cleveland, Ohio; sister-in-law, Betty Hoefer of Hutchinson; brother-in-law, Bill Gentry of Tribune; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and brothers Eugene and Virgil McAdams.

Cremation has taken place. Visitation with family present will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, October 21, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, with military honors conducted by Ft. Riley Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers and in keeping with his love of nature and animals, memorial gifts may be made to the Hutchinson Zoo, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.