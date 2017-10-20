Driver hospitalized after U-Haul rear-ends semi’s trailer

ELLSWORTH COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 10a.m. Friday in Ellsworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 GMC U-Haul driven by Donald Ray Blackwell, 31, Florida City, FL., was traveling northeast on Kansas 156 just southwest of Third Street in Ellsworth.

The vehicle rear-ended the trailer of a semi driven by Alejandro Chaves Ramos, 33, Mesa, Arizona. After the collision, the U-Haul traveled into the ditch.

Blackwell was transported to the hospital in Ellsworth.

Ramos and a passenger were not injured. All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.