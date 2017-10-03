Dragons soar 6 spots in latest poll

[ By STEVE CARPENTER ]

[ HutchCC SPORTS INFORMATION ]

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With four straight victories and an overall record of 5-1, the Hutchinson Community College football team made a significant jump in this week’s NJCAA Football Rankings.

The Blue Dragons are ranked No. 14 this week after a 42-14 victory over Iowa Central on Saturday at Gowans Stadium. Hutchinson has a bye week this Saturday before heading on the road to take on Ellsworth on Oct. 14 at Iowa Falls, Iowa.

Tuesday’s rankings were the first time that the NJCAA Football Computer Rankings were added to the Football Poll Committee. The addition of the computer rankings created a shakeup in the rankings.

East Mississippi received 7 of 9 first-place votes and remains the No. 1 team in the country. Tyler jumped from No. 4 to No. 2. Iowa Western went from No. 9 to No. 3. Trinity Valley went from No. 8 to No. 4 and despite two first-place votes and a 3-0 record, Arizona Western fell from No. 2 to No. 5

Independence is the highest-ranked Jayhawk Conference team. The 4-1 Pirates are No. 7 this week after a come-from-behind road win at Dodge City on Saturday. Butler dropped seven spots to No. 19 after a 36-30 home loss to Garden City, which is receiving votes this week.

Hutchinson and Independence are tied for the Jayhawk Conference lead at 3-0. Every other conference team already has two losses heading into the second half of the season.

Hutchinson’s No. 14 ranking is the highest since its No. 13 ranking on September 20, 2016.

The next rankings will be released next Tuesday, October 10.

NJCAA FOOTBALL RANKINGS

Record Points Last Week

East Mississippi (7) 5-0 209.00 1 Tyler 5-0 178.78 4 Iowa Western 4-1 148.31 9 Trinity Valley 5-1 138.64 8 Arizona Western (2) 3-0 137.13 2 Snow 5-0 129.85 5 Independence 4-1 123.84 12 Blinn 4-1 117.65 6 Scottsdale 5-0 111.73 19 Lackawanna 4-0 101.00 7 Northwest Mississippi 3-1 94.99 17 Hinds 4-0 87.26 NR Georgia Military 4-1 77.00 14 Hutchinson 5-1 68.13 20 Holmes 4-1 67.42 3 Monroe College 5-0 55.00 15 Jones County 4-1 44.78 RV Louisburg 4-0 35.82 16 Butler 3-2 29.34 12 Mississippi Gulf Coast 3-2 23.93 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Garden City (3-2, 21.4); Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (3-2, 15.2); Central Lakes (4-1, 15.0); Itawamba (2-3, 7.3); Mesabi Range (4-1, 6.0); Mesa (3-2, 3.0).