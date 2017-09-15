Dragons prepare for road test

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Garden City didn’t score offensively against HCC last year, yet the Broncbusters left Gowans Stadium with a 16-14 victory. Garden City finished the year as undefeated National Champions.

Both teams look slightly different ahead of this year’s matchup. The Broncbusters (2-1) lost last week for the first time since 2015. HCC (2-1) put up a record 91 points against Rezolution Prep Academy.

Daren Dunn of Eagle Sports caught up with Jeff Sims of Garden City to discuss Saturday’s matchup.