Dragons fall 7 spots in latest poll

[ By STEVE CARPENTER ]

[ HutchCC SPORTS INFORMATION ]

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Community College football team fell seven spots in the latest NJCAA Rankings released on Tuesday.

The Blue Dragons had a five-game winning streak snapped after last Saturday’s 38-10 loss to then No. 16 Butler at Gowans Stadium. The Blue Dragons are now No. 16 after falling to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in the Jayhawk Conference. Hutch’s only setbacks are to current No. 1 Iowa Western and Butler.

The Blue Dragons face another nationally ranked opponent this week when Hutchinson travels to No. 6 Independence at 9 p.m. on Saturday at Emmott Field in Riverside Park.

Four Jayhawk Conference teams are represented in this week’s rankings. Independence moves up to No. 6, followed by Butler at No. 12, the Blue Dragons and Garden City returns to the rankings at No. 19.

Iowa Western and Arizona Western remain the Nos. 1 and 2 teams in the country, but there was quite a shakeup below those teams. Northwest Mississippi, Blinn and East Mississippi round out the Top 5.

After starting the season completely out of the rankings, the Blue Dragons have been ranked in four-consecutive weeks.

NJCAA FOOTBALL RANKINGS

Record Points Last Poll

Iowa Western (8) 7-1 210.00 1 Arizona Western (1) 6-0 192.61 2 Northwest Mississippi 6-1 179.24 6 Blinn 6-1 178.02 5 East Mississippi 7-1 172.70 7 Independence 6-1 143.71 8 Hinds 6-1 136.25 4 Jones County 7-1 134.99 10 Trinity Valley 6-2 110.90 3 Snow 6-1 83.74 11 Scottsdale 6-1 83.64 12 Butler 6-2 82.60 16 Georgia Military 6-1 75.00 13 Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 6-2 65.33 18 Lackawanna 6-1 47.00 17 Hutchinson 6-2 45.88 9 Louisburg 6-0 40.00 19 Navarro 5-3 31.84 20 Garden City 5-3 19.93 RV Itawamba 5-3 15.73 RV

Others Receiving Votes: Holmes (6-2, 14.6); Monroe College (7-1, 14.0); ASA Brooklyn (5-1, 10.0); Central Lakes (7-1, 9.0); Mississippi Gulf Coast (5-3, 6.6); Dakota (7-1, 2.0); Tyler (5-3, 1.2)