Dragons crack Top 10

[ By STEVE CARPENTER ]

[ HutchCC SPORTS INFORMATION ]

Photo courtesy of Joel Powers, Blue Dragon Sports Information

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Currently on a five-game winning streak, the Hutchinson Community College football team has found its way back into the NJCAA Top 10 for the first time in more than a year.

The 6-1 Blue Dragons are No. 9 in this week’s NJCAA Football Rankings. The last time the Blue Dragons were in the Top 10 was September 16, 2016.

Hutchinson defeated Ellsworth 25-13 on Saturday in tough field conditions in Iowa Falls, Iowa. That was Hutchinson’s fifth consecutive victory of the season and made the Blue Dragons bowl eligible.

The only team to defeat Hutchinson this season is this week’s new No. 1 team, Iowa Western. The Reivers defeated the Blue Dragons 27-21 on Sept. 2 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Hutchinson had a game-tying touchdown in the final seconds wiped out by a penalty.

Three Jayhawk Conference teams are ranked this week. Independence (6-1) is right ahead of the Blue Dragons at No. 8. This week’s Hutchinson opponent, Butler (5-2), is No. 16. The Grizzlies have given No. 1 Iowa Western its only loss of the season. Garden City is receiving votes.

After Iowa Western, the Top 5 has Arizona Western, Trinity Valley, Hinds and Blinn. Former No. 1 East Mississippi fell to seventh.

NJCAA FOOTBALL RANKINGS

Record Points Last Poll

Iowa Western (6) 6-1 197.4 2 Arizona Western (2) 5-0 192.93 3 Trinity Valley (1) 6-1 184.32 4 Hinds 6-0 170.00 7 Blinn 6-1 163.42 5 Northwest Mississippi 5-1 157.8 10 East Mississippi 6-1 155.2 1 Independence 6-1 151.11 6 Hutchinson 6-1 108.1 12 Jones County 6-1 92.98 14 Snow 6-1 85.26 11 Scottsdale 6-1 66.09 8 Georgia Military 5-1 66.00 13 Tyler 5-2 63.88 9 Mississippi Gulf Coast 5-2 50.56 17 Butler 5-2 48.77 16 Lackawanna 5-1 38.00 19 Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 5-2 25.5 RV Louisburg 5-0 25.00 18 Navarro 4-3 24.35 RV

Others Receiving Votes: Monroe College (6-1, 17.0); Itawamba (4-3, 14.4); Garden City (4-3, 13.6); Holmes (5-2, 11.3); ASA New York (5-1, 5.0); Central Lakes (6-1, 2.0).