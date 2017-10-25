Dragon men and women preseason basketball favorites

[ By STEVE CARPENTER ]

[ HutchCC SPORTS INFORMATION ]

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With six players back from the 2017 NJCAA National Championship team, the Hutchinson Community College men’s basketball team was the overwhelming choice to win the 2018 Jayhawk Conference championship in the league’s annual Preseason Coaches’ Poll released on Tuesday.

Ninth-year head coach Steve Eck returns a good nucleus from last year’s team. The Blue Dragons will be bidding for a third-straight conference championship and a fourth-consecutive berth in the NJCAA National Tournament this season.

The Blue Dragons have six players returning, including three who either started or was in the main rotation of players are back, from the 35-2 team of a year ago.

Starting guard J.J. Rhymes averaged 16.0 points shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Rhymes averaged 4.6 rebounds per game.

Guard Devonte Bandoo averaged 13.7 points after shooting 53.0 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from 3-poitn range. Forward Kai Mitchell averages 8.0 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 57.1 percent. Forward Sal Nuhu shot 50.5 percent in averaging 4.7 points and 3.9 rebounds. Also back are forward Fatir Hines and guard Tiylar Cotton.

According to the preseason poll, the Blue Dragons are expected to be challenged by Coffeyville, Butler, Cowley and Garden City, the Nos. 2 through 5 picks in the poll. Coffeyville is the defending Region VI champions after upsetting the Blue Dragons in the championship game last season at Hartman Arena.

The Blue Dragons have one more scrimmage on Thursday at Newman University. That will be a closed scrimmage to the public.

Hutchinson will then open the new season on Wednesday, November 1 at 7:30 p.m. against the Friends University Junior Varsity at the Sports Arena. The Dragons will then take on North Lake College and NEO on November 4 and 5 at the Sports Arena.

2017-18 Jayhawk Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Hutchinson Coffeyville Butler Cowley Garden City Barton Neosho County Independence Colby Seward County Allen Cloud County Pratt Dodge City

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

For the fourth time in the last five seasons, the Hutchinson Community College women’s basketball team is the preseason favorite to win the Jayhawk Conference championship.

The Blue Dragons narrowly edged Seward County for the preseason No. 1 pick. Hutchinson and Seward County tied for the 2017 Jayhawk Conference championship. Both teams advanced to the NJCAA national tournament, but the Blue Dragons defeated the Saints in the Region VI Tournament championship game.

Hutchinson has won at least a share of a conference championship in every season but one since 2011.

After Hutchinson and Seward County, picks three through five are Cowley, Butler and Coffeyville.

Returning experience will be short for 11th-year head coach John Ontjes, whose team went 33-2 last season and advanced to the second round of the NJCAA Women’s Division I National Tournament.

Guard Alicia Brown is the only player back who played in all 35 games last season and started in three. Brown averaged 7.1 points and 4.7 rebounds with 46 assists and 39 steals. Brown shot 42.6 percent from the floor.

Also back are guard Brianna Bradshaw and forward Kayla Barber. Bradshaw averaged 9 minutes per game in 27 games last season and averaged 1.7 points per game. Barber averaged 7 minutes per game in 28 games played last year. She averaged 2.8 points and 2.1 rebounds.

The Blue Dragons will scrimmage Emporia State at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the Sports Arena.

Hutchinson will open the 2017-18 regular season on Wednesday, November 1 against the Bethany College Junior Varsity in a 5:30 p.m. tipoff at the Sports Arena.

KJCCC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL 2017-18 PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

Hutchinson Seward County Cowley Butler Coffeyville Garden City Cloud County Independence Barton Allen Neosho County Dodge City Pratt Colby