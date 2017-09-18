Dorothy M. Schweizer | 1930 – 2017

WICHITA, Kan. — Dorothy M. Schweizer, 87, died September 16, 2017, in Wichita. She was born July 7, 1930, in Salem, OR, to Enoch and Margaret (Ediger) Zimmerman. Dorothy graduated from the Bible Institute of Los Angeles.

On April 13, 1963, she married Alfred Schweizer from Sterling, KS, where they worked together on the family farm. She was an active member of the Sterling Evangelical Mennonite Church. Throughout her life she taught children’s Sunday School classes, VBS, and neighborhood Bible studies. After moving to Wichita in 2004, she attended First Evangelical Free Church.

Dorothy is survived by: daughter, Colleen (David) Cox of Wichita; son, Wayne (Cheryl) Schweizer of Edgerton, KS; granddaughters, Alaina and Rachel Cox; and brother, John (Gracia) Zimmerman of San Jose, CA. She was preceded in death by: her husband in 2012; parents; sister, Mabel Fisher; and son, Roger.

Memorial service will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 20, 2017, at First Evangelical Free Church, 1825 N. Woodlawn St., Wichita. Private family burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

Memorials may be made to First Evangelical Free Church or Alzheimer’s Association, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.