Trump, Jr. says his Dad very much like the people of Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on Donald Trump Jr.’s appearance at a fundraiser for Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s campaign for governor (all times local):

8:25 p.m.

Donald Trump Jr. says his father’s successful run for president has given conservatives the ability to feel free to speak up on issues.

Trump made the remark at a Tuesday evening fundraiser in suburban Kansas City for Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who is running for governor.

Kobach is seeking the Republican nomination next year in a crowded field.

The conversation came during a dinner for about 400 Kobach supporters, with Kobach and the younger Trump at a table.



Kobach opened the program with a short speech touching on his main campaign themes.

Later, the younger Trump called his father a “blue-collar billionaire” who is very much like the people of Kansas.

___

7:30 p.m.

Donald Trump Jr.’s appearance at a fundraising event for Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s campaign has drawn dozens of protesters and a smaller crowd of counterprotesters.

The groups gathered Tuesday evening on opposite sides of the street leading to the Kansas City-area hotel where the fundraiser was being held.

More than 40 of them were protesting Trump Jr., President Donald Trump and Kobach. They held signs with such phrases as, “Liars Club Meeting Here Tonight.”

Retired teacher Al Frisby of Merriam was critical of Kobach’s push for tough voter ID laws and sees them as suppressing the vote.

Across the street, about a dozen pro-Trump and pro-Kobach counterprotesters gathered, holding a banner supporting the president.

Computer programmer Daniel Cossins said the group likes Kobach’s tough stance against illegal immigration.

___

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. is doing a fundraiser for Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s campaign for governor.

The event Tuesday evening at a Kansas City-area hotel highlights how Kobach has closer ties to the president than any fellow Republican in the crowded race.

Kobach has advised the White House and serves as vice chairman of a presidential commission on election fraud. His campaign for governor has sounded themes similar to those Trump senior emphasized in his presidential run last year.

The elder Trump carried Kansas by 20 percentage points, but Democrats hope to make inroads into the state’s all-GOP congressional delegation next year by attacking the president and appealing to disaffected Republican moderates.

Yet Kobach’s solid base on the right could be enough to win the August 2018 GOP primary.