Donald “Donnie” Tomlin | 1942 – 2017

Donald “Donnie” Dean Tomlin, 74, died on October 18, 2017 at his home in Hutchinson. He was born on Dec. 11, 1942 in Hutchinson to Charles Christian and Mabel O. (Lillie) Tomlin.

He graduated from Buhler High School and went on to attend Hutchinson Community College, earning his education in Business and Air Conditioning.

Donnie was previously married to Alice V. (Williams) Tomlin Horrex.

On Oct. 7, 1988, he married Judy (Green) Deckard in Hutchinson. She survives of the home.

Donnie enlisted in the United States Army on______ He was honorably discharged on _______

Together Donnie and Judy enjoyed over 29 years of marriage. They played cards with friends for more than 30 years, every Monday night. Donnie also spent many days with his Elmdale Senior Center buddies, working out and enjoying coffee at McDonald’s. In his earlier years, he was very active and was a pitcher of the Dairy Queen Softball team. He shared his love for the sport, with his children and coached their softball teams for many years.

Donnie retired from the Betts-Rainbow Baking Company after many years of service. His work ethics were astounding, he was always 30 minutes early, and never missed a day of work. After retirement, Donnie was a courier for Underground Vaults and Storage.

Donnie underwent a liver transplant in 2003, and has shown his strength, perseverance and love for life as he continued living each day to its fullest. His hobbies included hunting elk, pheasant, turkey, and geese as well as watching westerns on TV or listening to western novels on his IPod. Donnie also loved to cook and EAT. He was always “the first in line.” He followed the Chiefs football team and the Kansas City Royals as well. Above all his hobbies, interests and journeys in life, Donnie loved spending time with his family the most.

In his honor, the family suggests that guests feel free to arrive in their Chiefs or Royals attire in honor of Donnie.

Preceding him in death are his parents; three brothers, Tommy, Bill and Charles Tomlin; three sisters, Imogene Scott, Phyllis Bianciella and Joann Lewis; grandson, Stetson Tomlin and granddaughter, Marissa Moore.

Survivors include seven children, Lana S. Pierce, Dennis D. Tomlin, Darcy (Tyler) Miller, Darla D. Wyler, Larry W. (Linda) Deckard, Suzy J. (Mark) Royer and Sandy K. Harper; two brothers, Amos Tomlin and Roger Tomlin; sister, Shirley Swan; 22 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Sun. Oct. 22nd, 1:00-5:00 p.m. with the family greeting from 3:00-4:00 p.m. at the Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave.

Funeral Service will be held Monday, Oct. 23rd 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery, Hutchinson, KS.

Memorials may be made to the Elmdale Senior Center, c/o Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave, Hutchinson, KS 67502.