Donald “D.J.” J. Kenyon | 1925 – 2017

Donald J. ‘D.J.’ Kenyon, 91, passed away September 9, 2017, at Hutchinson Hospital, after a short illness. D.J. was born on December 24, 1925, in Wausau, Wisconsin, to Royal J. and Daisy (Gallup) Kenyon.

D.J. was a Boy Scout and a graduate of Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Community College. He served during WWII in the 8th division and 121st Infantry of the United States Army. Then, D.J. worked for the Santa Fe and BNSF Railroad as a switchman for 39 years.

On January 1, 1950, he married Blanche Hunt in Hutchinson. They were married 65 years and enjoyed their many friends at Wilson and Kanopolis Lakes. He also enjoyed visiting with his fellow war veterans. D.J. was also an avid bow archer and motorcycle rider.

Survivors include: sons, Rick Kenyon and wife Marty, John Kenyon, all of Hutchinson; daughter, Valorie Emmerich of Hollywood, Florida; and grandchildren, Justin, Cody, and Taylor Kenyon, Zachery South and Joseph Emmerich. He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Blanche; son, Walter J. Kenyon; infant daughter, Jenea Kenyon; and sister, Marguerite Walters.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 15, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with Pastor Matt Stafford presiding. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, with military honors conducted by Fort Riley Honor Guard. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.