Donald A. Lees | 1936 – 2017

Donald Alexander Lees, 81, died September 27, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born July 29, 1936, in Kingman, the son of Jack and Mildred (Baker) Lees. Don attended Kingman High School and worked for many years as an ironworker, retiring from Belger Cartage Service. He was a member of Ironworkers Union Local #606 and Church of the Holy Cross.

On December 1, 1954, Don married Mary J. Henning in Wichita. They shared almost 64 years of marriage. She survives of the home. Other survivors include: sons, David Lees (Terri) of Bel Aire, Douglas Lees (Viv) of Richmond, VA, Donald Lees Jr. (Gina) of Elmhurst, IL; daughters, Debra Beckwith (Kim) of Lexington, KY, Denette Lamb (Val) and Denise Canup (Larry), all of Orangeburg, SC; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives. He was preceded in death by: his parents; daughter, Dian Cox; and sisters, Janet Kendall and Janis Smith.

Parish Rosary will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 30, 2017, at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 211 E. 5th Avenue, Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m., with Father Michael J. Maybrier officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Elliott Mortuary. The family will receive friends prior to the Rosary from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the church.

Memorials may be made to Church of the Holy Cross, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.