Document shredding event this Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Document Resources, a division of Underground Vaults & Storage, will be working with Commerce Bank this week to provide a free document shredding.

Commerce Bank, located at 101 E. 30th, is hosting the free Shred Event on Friday from 1:00-3:00. You can bring up to 3 boxes or bags of personal documents to be shredded. They ask that you follow the lanes of traffic and stay in your cars while they get the paper out for you.

Shredding documents with your name and personal information helps prevent identity theft.