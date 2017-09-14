Detention Deputy arrested after 2-vehicle crash

WICHITA, Kan. — It was around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday when the Wichita Police Department responded to a vehicle collision at Mount Vernon and Edgemoor.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the collision is a detention deputy with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and has been for almost two years. The driver displayed signs of impairment, was arrested by police and was booked into Sedgwick County jail on allegations of Driving Under the Influence.

The DUI case is being investigated by the Wichita Police Department and an internal investigation is being conducted by the Professional Standards Unit of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.