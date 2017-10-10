Despite bye week, Dragons climb in latest poll

[ By STEVE CARPENTER ]

[ HutchCC SPORTS INFORMATION ]

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Community College Football team continues to ascend up the NJCAA Football Rankings, moving up two spots in the latest edition released on Tuesday.

Off to a 5-1 start and coming off its bye week, the Blue Dragons are now No. 12 with a point total of 75.05 points. The point total is a combination of the NJCAA rankings committee and the NJCAA Rankings computer formula. This is the second poll that the computer formula has been used.

This is the highest ranking for the Blue Dragons since the September 19, 2016 poll which had the Dragons ranked No. 13. This is the third-straight poll that the Blue Dragons have appeared in since starting the season unranked. Hutchison has been ranked 20th and 14th in the last two rankings.

The Blue Dragons are one of four teams from the Jayhawk Conference to be ranked.

After its triple-overtime victory and five-game winning streak, Independence moved up to No. 6 as the highest-ranked KJCCC team. After the Blue Dragons, Butler is at No. 16 and Garden City returns to the Top 20 at No. 20.

East Mississippi continues as the nation’s No. 1 team. Iowa Western Arizona Western, Trinity Valley and Blinn round out the Top 5.

The Blue Dragons are on the road this Saturday playing at Ellsworth in a 1 p.m. kickoff from Cadet Field from Iowa Falls, Iowa.

NJCAA FOOTBALL RANKINGS

Record Points Last Poll

East Mississippi (8) 6-0 210.00 1 Iowa Western 5-1 173.39 3 Arizona Western (1) 4-0 159.82 5 Trinity Valley 5-1 156.15 4 Blinn 5-1 148.67 8 Independence 5-1 142.91 7 Hinds 5-0 142.3 12 Scottsdale 6-0 122.94 9 Tyler 5-1 115.54 2 Northwest Mississippi 4-1 104.57 11 Snow 5-1 81.00 6 Hutchinson 5-1 75.05 14 Georgia Military 5-1 64.00 13 Jones County 5-1 61.01 17 Monroe College 6-0 47.00 16 Butler 4-2 42.28 19 Mississippi Gulf Coast 4-2 36.34 20 Louisburg 5-0 27.28 18 Lackawanna 4-1 26.00 10 Garden City 4-2 25.45 RV

Others Receiving Votes: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (4-2, 16.9); Navarro (3-3, 12.2); Itawamba (3-3, 12.2); Holmes (4-2, 12.0); Central Lakes (5-1, 8.0); ASA New York (4-1, 5.0); Mesa (4-2, 1.0)