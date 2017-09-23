Derby Shreds the Salthawks with strong 2nd Half 61-18

DERBY, KS – The Hutchinson Salthawks suffered their first loss of the football season at the hands of the defending 6A State Champion Derby Panthers at Derby Stadium in front of a 5,000 plus capacity crowd.

In their previous meeting, Derby delivered Hutchinson a punishing 40 – 7 defeat. This time around? Just more of the same. The final score between Derby and Hutchinson was a 61 – 18 blowout in Derby’s favor.

Hutchinson’s defense took a beating in the first half, giving up 29 points. That put it down 29 – 18. The defense wasn’t great in the second half either, allowing another 32 points.

Hutchinson’s senior running back Joesiah Galindo rushed for 193 yards on 24 carries including a 74 yard gallop in the first quarter for his only touchdown of the game. Quarterback Trevor Rhoades scored from 1 yard out to give the Salthawks their last lead of the game early in the 2nd quarter at 18-15. Rhoades had 15 carries for 63 yards rushing and was 1 for 1 passing for zero yards in the air. Derby’s Brody Kooser shreded the Salthawk defense with 186 yards on 10 carries including 3 touchdowns. Grant Adler was 5 of 13 for 146 yards and 2 touchdowns, both to Tyler Brown. Adler’s longest TD pass was for 82 yards.

The victory got Derby up to 3-1. The defeat brought Hutchinson down to 3-1.

Both teams are aiming to improve upon those records in their upcoming games. Derby will square off against Bishop Carroll this Friday at 7:00 PM. Like Derby, Bishop Carroll is also ranked highly in the state, so the team can expect a competitive contest. As for Hutchinson, it will battle it out against Eisenhower in Goddard on Friday at 7:00 PM.

9/22 @ 7p Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Hutchinson 10 8 0 0 18 Derby 15 14 20 12 61