Deputies find Illinois man with 9 pounds of marijuana on I-70

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges.

Just after midnight Sunday morning, a Saline County Sheriff’s Deputy reported that 23-year-old Delon Dalton, South Holland, Illinois, was driving in the passing lane on Interstate 70.

The deputy stopped the rented Kia Rio near the Hedville exit, according to Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander

After detecting the odor of marijuana, the deputy called for help. During a search of the car, deputies seized 9.4 pounds of marijuana stored in plastic bags in a duffle bag that was kept in the trunk.

Deputies searched the trunk after finding evidence of marijuana in the driver’s side floorboard, according to Melander.

Deputies arrested Dalton for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and no drug tax stamp. He was also cited for a left lane violation.

This arrest comes just days after deputies made a similar stop on I-70 that ended deputies seizing over 30 pounds of marijuana.