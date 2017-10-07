Delgado, Rodriguez named royalty at Hutchinson High School

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Valetin Delgado and Kyra Rodriguez were named Homecoming royalty for fall 2017 at Hutchinson High School.

Delgado was crowned king before Friday’s HHS vs. Salina South football game and Rodriguez was crowned queen at halftime.

Other finalists for king were Zane Allender, Joesiah Galindo, Tre Vaughn Jones, Max Ontjes and Brody Smith.

Other finalists for queen were Mariah Cannon, Carson Cox, Ally Lusk, Grace Scott and Raegan Wessel.

Homecoming festivities end Saturday with a dance from 9 to 11 p.m. in the Hutch High Cafeteria.