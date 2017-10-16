Debbie “Susie” Sue Smith | 1959 – 2017

Debbie Sue ‘Susie’ Smith, 57, of Hutchinson, died Friday, October 13, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born November 28, 1959, in Greeley, Colorado, the daughter of Robert L. and Reva J. (Sechler) Dickson Jr. Debbie graduated from Lyons High School in 1978 and worked as a waitress at Mom’s Café, Brenda’s Café, and the Anchor Inn. She attended New Harmony Baptist Church.

Debbie is survived by: daughter, Sammi Smith of Hutchinson; son, Daniel Shipman of Hutchinson; mother and stepfather, Reva and Mervyn Rife of Hutchinson; father and stepmother, Robert and Sonya Dickson Jr. of Mount Vernon, Texas; grandson, Yasuhiro Smith of Hutchinson; sisters, Sandi Dickson-Owston and husband Damon of Hutchinson, Deborah Dickson and husband Jeffrey of Hot Springs, Arkansas; stepbrother, Brian Rife and wife Teresa of Sterling; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by: grandparents, Robert Dickson Sr., Kattie Lee Dickson, Wellington W. Sechler, Elvoda F. Sechler; and brother, James H. Dickson.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 21, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, with Bishop Quintin Moore officiating. Friends may sign the memorial book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday, with the family present to receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to Hospice House, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.