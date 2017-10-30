Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|10/30/17 02:05 PM
|Franklin
|Shawnttis
|Kaques
|In Transit From-To Other Agency
|10/30/17 12:44 PM
|Crider
|William
|Henry Scott
|Failure to Appear
|10/30/17 09:44 AM
|Vanhoozier
|Kenneth
|David
|Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
|10/29/17 09:55 PM
|Rubio
|Kevin
|Raymundo
|Probation Violation
|10/29/17 09:55 PM
|Rubio
|Kevin
|Raymundo
|Probation Violation
|10/29/17 09:55 PM
|Rubio
|Kevin
|Raymundo
|Failure to Appear
|10/29/17 09:55 PM
|Rubio
|Kevin
|Raymundo
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant
|10/29/17 04:35 PM
|Chappel
|Curtis
|Kane
|Failure to Appear
|10/29/17 04:35 PM
|Chappel
|Curtis
|Kane
|Indirect Contempt
|10/28/17 06:38 PM
|Ward
|Johnathan
|Amadeus
|Failure to Appear
|10/28/17 06:38 PM
|Ward
|Johnathan
|Amadeus
|Failure to Appear
|10/28/17 06:38 PM
|Ward
|Johnathan
|Amadeus
|Failure to Appear
|10/28/17 06:19 PM
|Godwin
|Cory
|Michael
|Failure to Appear
|10/28/17 06:19 PM
|Godwin
|Cory
|Michael
|Failure to Appear
|10/28/17 06:19 PM
|Godwin
|Cory
|Michael
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
|10/28/17 06:19 PM
|Godwin
|Cory
|Michael
|Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
|10/28/17 06:19 PM
|Godwin
|Cory
|Michael
|Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
|10/28/17 11:04 AM
|Lambert
|LeAnn
|Nicole
|Failure to Appear
|10/28/17 11:04 AM
|Lambert
|LeAnn
|Nicole
|Failure to Appear
|10/28/17 11:04 AM
|Lambert
|LeAnn
|Nicole
|Probation Violation
|10/28/17 11:04 AM
|Lambert
|LeAnn
|Nicole
|Probation Violation
|10/28/17 06:58 AM
|Mitchell
|Max
|Alan
|Failure to Appear
|10/27/17 11:53 PM
|Alexander
|II
|Bruce
|Douglas
|Theft; Possession of Stolen Firearm; less than $25,000
|10/27/17 11:53 PM
|Alexander
|II
|Bruce
|Douglas
|Failure to Appear
|10/27/17 11:53 PM
|Alexander
|II
|Bruce
|Douglas
|Failure to Appear
|10/27/17 11:53 PM
|Alexander
|II
|Bruce
|Douglas
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|10/27/17 11:53 PM
|Alexander
|II
|Bruce
|Douglas
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
|10/27/17 11:53 PM
|Alexander
|II
|Bruce
|Douglas
|Possession of Parapernalia with Intent to Manufacture/Plant/Cultivate/Distribute Controlled Substance
|10/27/17 11:53 PM
|Alexander
|II
|Bruce
|Douglas
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|10/27/17 11:53 PM
|Alexander
|II
|Bruce
|Douglas
|Criminal Use of Weapons; Possession of Firearm by someone Addicted to and an unlawful user of controlled substance
|10/27/17 11:53 PM
|Alexander
|II
|Bruce
|Douglas
|Criminal Possession of Firearm by Felon; Conviction in Previous 10 Years of specified KSA
|10/27/17 10:25 PM
|Humphries
|Tyler
|Aaron
|Probation Violation
|10/27/17 10:25 PM
|Humphries
|Tyler
|Aaron
|Failure to Appear
|10/27/17 10:25 PM
|Humphries
|Tyler
|Aaron
|Theft; Property or Services; $1,500 to $24,999
|10/27/17 10:25 PM
|Humphries
|Tyler
|Aaron
|Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; $1,000 to $24,999
|10/27/17 09:51 PM
|Prebble
|Robert
|Colt
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Felony Obstruct/Resist/Oppose
|10/27/17 09:51 PM
|Prebble
|Robert
|Colt
|Failure to Appear
|10/27/17 09:51 PM
|Prebble
|Robert
|Colt
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|10/27/17 09:51 PM
|Prebble
|Robert
|Colt
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|10/27/17 09:51 PM
|Prebble
|Robert
|Colt
|Direct Contempt
|10/27/17 07:37 PM
|McHenry
|Richard
|Dean
|Sodomy; AGGRAVATED; Non-Consensual, overcome by Force or Fear
|10/27/17 07:21 PM
|Clark
|Jr
|Adrian
|Alan
|Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order
|10/27/17 07:21 PM
|Clark
|Jr
|Adrian
|Alan
|Probation Violation
|10/27/17 07:21 PM
|Clark
|Jr
|Adrian
|Alan
|Probation Violation
|10/27/17 01:10 PM
|Willard
|Darrin
|Dion
|Probation Violation
|10/27/17 01:10 PM
|Willard
|Darrin
|Dion
|Failure to Appear
Please follow and like us: