Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

10/30/17 02:05 PM Franklin Shawnttis Kaques In Transit From-To Other Agency 10/30/17 12:44 PM Crider William Henry Scott Failure to Appear 10/30/17 09:44 AM Vanhoozier Kenneth David Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision 10/29/17 09:55 PM Rubio Kevin Raymundo Probation Violation 10/29/17 09:55 PM Rubio Kevin Raymundo Probation Violation 10/29/17 09:55 PM Rubio Kevin Raymundo Failure to Appear 10/29/17 09:55 PM Rubio Kevin Raymundo Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant 10/29/17 04:35 PM Chappel Curtis Kane Failure to Appear 10/29/17 04:35 PM Chappel Curtis Kane Indirect Contempt 10/28/17 06:38 PM Ward Johnathan Amadeus Failure to Appear 10/28/17 06:38 PM Ward Johnathan Amadeus Failure to Appear 10/28/17 06:38 PM Ward Johnathan Amadeus Failure to Appear 10/28/17 06:19 PM Godwin Cory Michael Failure to Appear 10/28/17 06:19 PM Godwin Cory Michael Failure to Appear 10/28/17 06:19 PM Godwin Cory Michael Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant 10/28/17 06:19 PM Godwin Cory Michael Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500 10/28/17 06:19 PM Godwin Cory Michael Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500 10/28/17 11:04 AM Lambert LeAnn Nicole Failure to Appear 10/28/17 11:04 AM Lambert LeAnn Nicole Failure to Appear 10/28/17 11:04 AM Lambert LeAnn Nicole Probation Violation 10/28/17 11:04 AM Lambert LeAnn Nicole Probation Violation 10/28/17 06:58 AM Mitchell Max Alan Failure to Appear 10/27/17 11:53 PM Alexander II Bruce Douglas Theft; Possession of Stolen Firearm; less than $25,000 10/27/17 11:53 PM Alexander II Bruce Douglas Failure to Appear 10/27/17 11:53 PM Alexander II Bruce Douglas Failure to Appear 10/27/17 11:53 PM Alexander II Bruce Douglas Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 10/27/17 11:53 PM Alexander II Bruce Douglas Drugs; Possession of Marijuana 10/27/17 11:53 PM Alexander II Bruce Douglas Possession of Parapernalia with Intent to Manufacture/Plant/Cultivate/Distribute Controlled Substance 10/27/17 11:53 PM Alexander II Bruce Douglas Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body 10/27/17 11:53 PM Alexander II Bruce Douglas Criminal Use of Weapons; Possession of Firearm by someone Addicted to and an unlawful user of controlled substance 10/27/17 11:53 PM Alexander II Bruce Douglas Criminal Possession of Firearm by Felon; Conviction in Previous 10 Years of specified KSA 10/27/17 10:25 PM Humphries Tyler Aaron Probation Violation 10/27/17 10:25 PM Humphries Tyler Aaron Failure to Appear 10/27/17 10:25 PM Humphries Tyler Aaron Theft; Property or Services; $1,500 to $24,999 10/27/17 10:25 PM Humphries Tyler Aaron Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; $1,000 to $24,999 10/27/17 09:51 PM Prebble Robert Colt Interference with Law Enforcement; Felony Obstruct/Resist/Oppose 10/27/17 09:51 PM Prebble Robert Colt Failure to Appear 10/27/17 09:51 PM Prebble Robert Colt Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body 10/27/17 09:51 PM Prebble Robert Colt Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 10/27/17 09:51 PM Prebble Robert Colt Direct Contempt 10/27/17 07:37 PM McHenry Richard Dean Sodomy; AGGRAVATED; Non-Consensual, overcome by Force or Fear 10/27/17 07:21 PM Clark Jr Adrian Alan Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order 10/27/17 07:21 PM Clark Jr Adrian Alan Probation Violation 10/27/17 07:21 PM Clark Jr Adrian Alan Probation Violation 10/27/17 01:10 PM Willard Darrin Dion Probation Violation 10/27/17 01:10 PM Willard Darrin Dion Failure to Appear