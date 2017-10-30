Daily Bookings

Hutch Post

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail.  This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information.  All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

10/30/17 02:05 PM Franklin Shawnttis Kaques In Transit From-To Other Agency
10/30/17 12:44 PM Crider William Henry Scott Failure to Appear
10/30/17 09:44 AM Vanhoozier Kenneth David Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
10/29/17 09:55 PM Rubio Kevin Raymundo Probation Violation
10/29/17 09:55 PM Rubio Kevin Raymundo Probation Violation
10/29/17 09:55 PM Rubio Kevin Raymundo Failure to Appear
10/29/17 09:55 PM Rubio Kevin Raymundo Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant
10/29/17 04:35 PM Chappel Curtis Kane Failure to Appear
10/29/17 04:35 PM Chappel Curtis Kane Indirect Contempt
10/28/17 06:38 PM Ward Johnathan Amadeus Failure to Appear
10/28/17 06:38 PM Ward Johnathan Amadeus Failure to Appear
10/28/17 06:38 PM Ward Johnathan Amadeus Failure to Appear
10/28/17 06:19 PM Godwin Cory Michael Failure to Appear
10/28/17 06:19 PM Godwin Cory Michael Failure to Appear
10/28/17 06:19 PM Godwin Cory Michael Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
10/28/17 06:19 PM Godwin Cory Michael Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
10/28/17 06:19 PM Godwin Cory Michael Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
10/28/17 11:04 AM Lambert LeAnn Nicole Failure to Appear
10/28/17 11:04 AM Lambert LeAnn Nicole Failure to Appear
10/28/17 11:04 AM Lambert LeAnn Nicole Probation Violation
10/28/17 11:04 AM Lambert LeAnn Nicole Probation Violation
10/28/17 06:58 AM Mitchell Max Alan Failure to Appear
10/27/17 11:53 PM Alexander II Bruce Douglas Theft; Possession of Stolen Firearm; less than $25,000
10/27/17 11:53 PM Alexander II Bruce Douglas Failure to Appear
10/27/17 11:53 PM Alexander II Bruce Douglas Failure to Appear
10/27/17 11:53 PM Alexander II Bruce Douglas Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
10/27/17 11:53 PM Alexander II Bruce Douglas Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
10/27/17 11:53 PM Alexander II Bruce Douglas Possession of Parapernalia with Intent to Manufacture/Plant/Cultivate/Distribute Controlled Substance
10/27/17 11:53 PM Alexander II Bruce Douglas Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
10/27/17 11:53 PM Alexander II Bruce Douglas Criminal Use of Weapons; Possession of Firearm by someone Addicted to and an unlawful user of controlled substance
10/27/17 11:53 PM Alexander II Bruce Douglas Criminal Possession of Firearm by Felon; Conviction in Previous 10 Years of specified KSA
10/27/17 10:25 PM Humphries Tyler Aaron Probation Violation
10/27/17 10:25 PM Humphries Tyler Aaron Failure to Appear
10/27/17 10:25 PM Humphries Tyler Aaron Theft; Property or Services; $1,500 to $24,999
10/27/17 10:25 PM Humphries Tyler Aaron Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; $1,000 to $24,999
10/27/17 09:51 PM Prebble Robert Colt Interference with Law Enforcement; Felony Obstruct/Resist/Oppose
10/27/17 09:51 PM Prebble Robert Colt Failure to Appear
10/27/17 09:51 PM Prebble Robert Colt Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
10/27/17 09:51 PM Prebble Robert Colt Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
10/27/17 09:51 PM Prebble Robert Colt Direct Contempt
10/27/17 07:37 PM McHenry Richard Dean Sodomy; AGGRAVATED; Non-Consensual, overcome by Force or Fear
10/27/17 07:21 PM Clark Jr Adrian Alan Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order
10/27/17 07:21 PM Clark Jr Adrian Alan Probation Violation
10/27/17 07:21 PM Clark Jr Adrian Alan Probation Violation
10/27/17 01:10 PM Willard Darrin Dion Probation Violation
10/27/17 01:10 PM Willard Darrin Dion Failure to Appear
