Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

10/27/17 12:34 PM Becker Kelby Ray Theft; Property or Services; $1,500 to $24,999 10/27/17 10:36 AM Hill Robert Lynyrd Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500 10/27/17 10:36 AM Hill Robert Lynyrd Burglary; Non-dwelling with intent to steal a firearm 10/27/17 10:36 AM Hill Robert Lynyrd Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000 10/27/17 10:24 AM Crider Shelby Kay Probation Violation 10/27/17 04:20 AM Yoder Jay Dee DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense 10/27/17 02:03 AM McGee Evan Michael DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 10/27/17 02:03 AM McGee Evan Michael Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 10/27/17 02:03 AM McGee Evan Michael Drugs; Possession of Marijuana 10/27/17 02:03 AM McGee Evan Michael Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body 10/27/17 02:03 AM McGee Evan Michael Failure to Appear 10/27/17 12:31 AM Ratzlaff Stephen Michael Interference with Law Enforcement; Felony Obstruct/Resist/Oppose 10/27/17 12:31 AM Ratzlaff Stephen Michael Failure to Appear 10/27/17 12:31 AM Ratzlaff Stephen Michael Theft; Property or Services; $1,500 to $24,999 10/27/17 12:31 AM Ratzlaff Stephen Michael Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body 10/27/17 12:31 AM Ratzlaff Stephen Michael Drugs; Possession of Marijuana; 1 prior conviction 10/27/17 12:31 AM Ratzlaff Stephen Michael Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 10/27/17 12:31 AM Ratzlaff Stephen Michael DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 10/27/17 12:31 AM Ratzlaff Stephen Michael Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage 10/26/17 05:08 PM Behel Jimmy Dale Probation Violation 10/26/17 05:08 PM Behel Jimmy Dale Probation Violation