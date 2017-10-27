Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|10/27/17 12:34 PM
|Becker
|Kelby
|Ray
|Theft; Property or Services; $1,500 to $24,999
|10/27/17 10:36 AM
|Hill
|Robert
|Lynyrd
|Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
|10/27/17 10:36 AM
|Hill
|Robert
|Lynyrd
|Burglary; Non-dwelling with intent to steal a firearm
|10/27/17 10:36 AM
|Hill
|Robert
|Lynyrd
|Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
|10/27/17 10:24 AM
|Crider
|Shelby
|Kay
|Probation Violation
|10/27/17 04:20 AM
|Yoder
|Jay
|Dee
|DUI; Alcohol Concentration within 3 hrs is .08 or more; 1st Offense
|10/27/17 02:03 AM
|McGee
|Evan
|Michael
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|10/27/17 02:03 AM
|McGee
|Evan
|Michael
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|10/27/17 02:03 AM
|McGee
|Evan
|Michael
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
|10/27/17 02:03 AM
|McGee
|Evan
|Michael
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|10/27/17 02:03 AM
|McGee
|Evan
|Michael
|Failure to Appear
|10/27/17 12:31 AM
|Ratzlaff
|Stephen
|Michael
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Felony Obstruct/Resist/Oppose
|10/27/17 12:31 AM
|Ratzlaff
|Stephen
|Michael
|Failure to Appear
|10/27/17 12:31 AM
|Ratzlaff
|Stephen
|Michael
|Theft; Property or Services; $1,500 to $24,999
|10/27/17 12:31 AM
|Ratzlaff
|Stephen
|Michael
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|10/27/17 12:31 AM
|Ratzlaff
|Stephen
|Michael
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana; 1 prior conviction
|10/27/17 12:31 AM
|Ratzlaff
|Stephen
|Michael
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|10/27/17 12:31 AM
|Ratzlaff
|Stephen
|Michael
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|10/27/17 12:31 AM
|Ratzlaff
|Stephen
|Michael
|Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage
|10/26/17 05:08 PM
|Behel
|Jimmy
|Dale
|Probation Violation
|10/26/17 05:08 PM
|Behel
|Jimmy
|Dale
|Probation Violation
