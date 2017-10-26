Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

10/26/17 02:21 PM Meier Tad Wayne Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 10/26/17 02:21 PM Meier Tad Wayne Drugs; Possess certain Stimulants (PCP, See Statute for List), with Prior Conviction 10/26/17 02:21 PM Meier Tad Wayne Drugs; Possession of Marijuana 10/26/17 02:21 PM Meier Tad Wayne Probation Violation 10/25/17 06:28 PM Sinnett Sr David Earl Probation Violation 10/25/17 06:27 PM Ryan Alyssa Monique Probation Violation 10/25/17 06:04 PM Boyd Travis Ray Probation Violation 10/25/17 06:04 PM Boyd Travis Ray Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500 10/25/17 06:04 PM Boyd Travis Ray Burglary; Dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime