Hutch Post

Hutchinson Kansas News, Opinion, Video

Daily Bookings

by Leave a Comment

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail.  This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information.  All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

10/26/17 02:21 PM Meier Tad Wayne Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
10/26/17 02:21 PM Meier Tad Wayne Drugs; Possess certain Stimulants (PCP, See Statute for List), with Prior Conviction
10/26/17 02:21 PM Meier Tad Wayne Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
10/26/17 02:21 PM Meier Tad Wayne Probation Violation
10/25/17 06:28 PM Sinnett Sr David Earl Probation Violation
10/25/17 06:27 PM Ryan Alyssa Monique Probation Violation
10/25/17 06:04 PM Boyd Travis Ray Probation Violation
10/25/17 06:04 PM Boyd Travis Ray Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
10/25/17 06:04 PM Boyd Travis Ray Burglary; Dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
Please follow and like us: