Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|10/26/17 02:21 PM
|Meier
|Tad
|Wayne
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|10/26/17 02:21 PM
|Meier
|Tad
|Wayne
|Drugs; Possess certain Stimulants (PCP, See Statute for List), with Prior Conviction
|10/26/17 02:21 PM
|Meier
|Tad
|Wayne
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
|10/26/17 02:21 PM
|Meier
|Tad
|Wayne
|Probation Violation
|10/25/17 06:28 PM
|Sinnett
|Sr
|David
|Earl
|Probation Violation
|10/25/17 06:27 PM
|Ryan
|Alyssa
|Monique
|Probation Violation
|10/25/17 06:04 PM
|Boyd
|Travis
|Ray
|Probation Violation
|10/25/17 06:04 PM
|Boyd
|Travis
|Ray
|Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
|10/25/17 06:04 PM
|Boyd
|Travis
|Ray
|Burglary; Dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
