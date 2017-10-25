Daily Bookings

Hutch Post

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail.  This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information.  All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

10/25/17 12:50 PM Loveland Jesse Cole Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
10/25/17 12:50 PM Loveland Jesse Cole Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
10/25/17 12:50 PM Loveland Jesse Cole Failure to Appear
10/25/17 12:50 PM Loveland Jesse Cole Failure to Appear
10/25/17 12:50 PM Loveland Jesse Cole Battery; Domestic; Intentional or Reckless Bodily Harm (1st conviction)
10/25/17 12:50 PM Loveland Jesse Cole Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance
10/25/17 11:16 AM Hunter Raymon Levi Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
10/25/17 11:16 AM Hunter Raymon Levi Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
10/25/17 11:16 AM Hunter Raymon Levi Drugs; Possession of substance in 65-4105(h); (salts,potpourri, etc)
10/25/17 11:16 AM Hunter Raymon Levi Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
10/25/17 11:16 AM Hunter Raymon Levi Illegal Burn; Build, Maintain, Attend or use any open fire
10/25/17 10:21 AM Stahl Danny Charles Probation Violation
10/25/17 08:58 AM Anderson Desirae Ann Failure to Appear
10/25/17 08:31 AM Phipps Kurtis Lee Probation Violation
10/25/17 08:11 AM Tipton Margaret Ann Failure to Appear
10/25/17 06:30 AM Bush Angela Gaye Theft; Property or Services; 2 or more prior conv in 5 yrs; Less than $1,500
10/25/17 06:30 AM Bush Angela Gaye Probation Violation
10/25/17 06:30 AM Bush Angela Gaye Probation Violation
10/25/17 06:30 AM Bush Angela Gaye Probation Violation
10/25/17 06:30 AM Bush Angela Gaye Probation Violation
10/25/17 06:30 AM Bush Angela Gaye Probation Violation
10/25/17 06:21 AM Thomas Timothy Shane Failure to Appear
10/24/17 06:09 PM Rogers Emily Precious Probation Violation
10/24/17 04:06 PM Waggoner John Jeffrey Probation Violation
10/24/17 04:06 PM Waggoner John Jeffrey Failure to Appear
10/24/17 04:06 PM Waggoner John Jeffrey Failure to Appear
