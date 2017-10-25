Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|10/25/17 12:50 PM
|Loveland
|Jesse
|Cole
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|10/25/17 12:50 PM
|Loveland
|Jesse
|Cole
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
|10/25/17 12:50 PM
|Loveland
|Jesse
|Cole
|Failure to Appear
|10/25/17 12:50 PM
|Loveland
|Jesse
|Cole
|Failure to Appear
|10/25/17 12:50 PM
|Loveland
|Jesse
|Cole
|Battery; Domestic; Intentional or Reckless Bodily Harm (1st conviction)
|10/25/17 12:50 PM
|Loveland
|Jesse
|Cole
|Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance
|10/25/17 11:16 AM
|Hunter
|Raymon
|Levi
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
|10/25/17 11:16 AM
|Hunter
|Raymon
|Levi
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
|10/25/17 11:16 AM
|Hunter
|Raymon
|Levi
|Drugs; Possession of substance in 65-4105(h); (salts,potpourri, etc)
|10/25/17 11:16 AM
|Hunter
|Raymon
|Levi
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|10/25/17 11:16 AM
|Hunter
|Raymon
|Levi
|Illegal Burn; Build, Maintain, Attend or use any open fire
|10/25/17 10:21 AM
|Stahl
|Danny
|Charles
|Probation Violation
|10/25/17 08:58 AM
|Anderson
|Desirae
|Ann
|Failure to Appear
|10/25/17 08:31 AM
|Phipps
|Kurtis
|Lee
|Probation Violation
|10/25/17 08:11 AM
|Tipton
|Margaret
|Ann
|Failure to Appear
|10/25/17 06:30 AM
|Bush
|Angela
|Gaye
|Theft; Property or Services; 2 or more prior conv in 5 yrs; Less than $1,500
|10/25/17 06:30 AM
|Bush
|Angela
|Gaye
|Probation Violation
|10/25/17 06:30 AM
|Bush
|Angela
|Gaye
|Probation Violation
|10/25/17 06:30 AM
|Bush
|Angela
|Gaye
|Probation Violation
|10/25/17 06:30 AM
|Bush
|Angela
|Gaye
|Probation Violation
|10/25/17 06:30 AM
|Bush
|Angela
|Gaye
|Probation Violation
|10/25/17 06:21 AM
|Thomas
|Timothy
|Shane
|Failure to Appear
|10/24/17 06:09 PM
|Rogers
|Emily
|Precious
|Probation Violation
|10/24/17 04:06 PM
|Waggoner
|John
|Jeffrey
|Probation Violation
|10/24/17 04:06 PM
|Waggoner
|John
|Jeffrey
|Failure to Appear
|10/24/17 04:06 PM
|Waggoner
|John
|Jeffrey
|Failure to Appear
