Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

10/24/17 11:22 AM Thomas Calvin Lamar Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500 10/24/17 11:22 AM Thomas Calvin Lamar Failure to Appear 10/23/17 11:15 PM Mullen Mason Cole Failure to Appear 10/23/17 11:15 PM Mullen Mason Cole Burglary; Vehicle to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime 10/23/17 11:15 PM Mullen Mason Cole Failure to Appear 10/23/17 11:15 PM Mullen Mason Cole Probation Violation 10/23/17 07:48 PM Flores Adrian Rodolfo Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision 10/23/17 07:15 PM Placher Ryan John DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense 10/23/17 07:04 PM Bassett Brenda Lee Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 10/23/17 07:04 PM Bassett Brenda Lee Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body 10/23/17 07:04 PM Bassett Brenda Lee Failure to Appear 10/23/17 06:28 PM James Jr Grayland Failure to Appear 10/23/17 06:28 PM James Jr Grayland Failure to Appear 10/23/17 04:27 PM Sifuentes Michael Raymond Failure to Appear 10/23/17 03:22 PM McQueen Alanna Marie DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction