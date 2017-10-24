Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|10/24/17 11:22 AM
|Thomas
|Calvin
|Lamar
|Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
|10/24/17 11:22 AM
|Thomas
|Calvin
|Lamar
|Failure to Appear
|10/23/17 11:15 PM
|Mullen
|Mason
|Cole
|Failure to Appear
|10/23/17 11:15 PM
|Mullen
|Mason
|Cole
|Burglary; Vehicle to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
|10/23/17 11:15 PM
|Mullen
|Mason
|Cole
|Failure to Appear
|10/23/17 11:15 PM
|Mullen
|Mason
|Cole
|Probation Violation
|10/23/17 07:48 PM
|Flores
|Adrian
|Rodolfo
|Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
|10/23/17 07:15 PM
|Placher
|Ryan
|John
|DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense
|10/23/17 07:04 PM
|Bassett
|Brenda
|Lee
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|10/23/17 07:04 PM
|Bassett
|Brenda
|Lee
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|10/23/17 07:04 PM
|Bassett
|Brenda
|Lee
|Failure to Appear
|10/23/17 06:28 PM
|James
|Jr
|Grayland
|Failure to Appear
|10/23/17 06:28 PM
|James
|Jr
|Grayland
|Failure to Appear
|10/23/17 04:27 PM
|Sifuentes
|Michael
|Raymond
|Failure to Appear
|10/23/17 03:22 PM
|McQueen
|Alanna
|Marie
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
