Hutch Post

Hutchinson Kansas News, Opinion, Video

Daily Bookings

by Leave a Comment

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail.  This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information.  All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

10/23/17 12:32 PM Hunter David Scott Direct Contempt
10/23/17 12:32 PM Hunter David Scott Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
10/23/17 08:54 AM Willis Stormy Lynn Failure to Appear
10/23/17 08:54 AM Willis Stormy Lynn Failure to Appear
10/23/17 03:20 AM Rivera Geovanny Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
10/22/17 11:22 PM Ussery Jr Frank David Theft; Property or Services; $1,500 to $24,999
10/22/17 11:22 PM Ussery Jr Frank David Burglary; Vehicle to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
10/22/17 08:10 PM Malloy Thomas Daniel Failure to Appear
10/22/17 01:24 PM Iverson Brian Lator Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
10/22/17 01:24 PM Iverson Brian Lator Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
10/22/17 01:24 PM Iverson Brian Lator Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
10/22/17 01:24 PM Iverson Brian Lator Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction)
10/21/17 06:29 PM Glenn Justice Eugene Failure to Appear
10/21/17 06:27 PM Moore Vicki Lynn Interference with Law Enforcement; Falsely report a Felony crime by LEO
10/21/17 06:27 PM Moore Vicki Lynn Contribute Child Misconduct; Shelter or conceal runaway
10/21/17 08:50 AM Lowe Dillon Dwayne Failure to Appear
10/21/17 08:50 AM Lowe Dillon Dwayne Probation Violation
10/21/17 05:09 AM Miller Markia Ahleah Failure to Appear
10/21/17 05:09 AM Miller Markia Ahleah Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
10/21/17 05:09 AM Miller Markia Ahleah Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
10/21/17 05:09 AM Miller Markia Ahleah Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
10/20/17 06:59 PM Logue Nicole Leigh Ann Drugs; Paraphernalia; Sell/Distribute/Possess for illegal use
10/20/17 06:59 PM Logue Nicole Leigh Ann Drugs; Possess certain Depressants (GHB, Phencyclidine, see statute for list)
10/20/17 06:59 PM Logue Nicole Leigh Ann Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
10/20/17 06:59 PM Logue Nicole Leigh Ann Failure to Appear
10/20/17 06:59 PM Logue Nicole Leigh Ann Failure to Appear
10/20/17 06:59 PM Logue Nicole Leigh Ann Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant
10/20/17 03:45 PM Kerr William Michael Robbery
10/20/17 02:09 PM Smith Troy Thomas Drugs; Possession of Hallucinogenic Drug (not marijuana)
Please follow and like us: