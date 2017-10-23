Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|10/23/17 12:32 PM
|Hunter
|David
|Scott
|Direct Contempt
|10/23/17 12:32 PM
|Hunter
|David
|Scott
|Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
|10/23/17 08:54 AM
|Willis
|Stormy
|Lynn
|Failure to Appear
|10/23/17 08:54 AM
|Willis
|Stormy
|Lynn
|Failure to Appear
|10/23/17 03:20 AM
|Rivera
|Geovanny
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
|10/22/17 11:22 PM
|Ussery
|Jr
|Frank
|David
|Theft; Property or Services; $1,500 to $24,999
|10/22/17 11:22 PM
|Ussery
|Jr
|Frank
|David
|Burglary; Vehicle to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
|10/22/17 08:10 PM
|Malloy
|Thomas
|Daniel
|Failure to Appear
|10/22/17 01:24 PM
|Iverson
|Brian
|Lator
|Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
|10/22/17 01:24 PM
|Iverson
|Brian
|Lator
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|10/22/17 01:24 PM
|Iverson
|Brian
|Lator
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|10/22/17 01:24 PM
|Iverson
|Brian
|Lator
|Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction)
|10/21/17 06:29 PM
|Glenn
|Justice
|Eugene
|Failure to Appear
|10/21/17 06:27 PM
|Moore
|Vicki
|Lynn
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Falsely report a Felony crime by LEO
|10/21/17 06:27 PM
|Moore
|Vicki
|Lynn
|Contribute Child Misconduct; Shelter or conceal runaway
|10/21/17 08:50 AM
|Lowe
|Dillon
|Dwayne
|Failure to Appear
|10/21/17 08:50 AM
|Lowe
|Dillon
|Dwayne
|Probation Violation
|10/21/17 05:09 AM
|Miller
|Markia
|Ahleah
|Failure to Appear
|10/21/17 05:09 AM
|Miller
|Markia
|Ahleah
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|10/21/17 05:09 AM
|Miller
|Markia
|Ahleah
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
|10/21/17 05:09 AM
|Miller
|Markia
|Ahleah
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|10/20/17 06:59 PM
|Logue
|Nicole
|Leigh Ann
|Drugs; Paraphernalia; Sell/Distribute/Possess for illegal use
|10/20/17 06:59 PM
|Logue
|Nicole
|Leigh Ann
|Drugs; Possess certain Depressants (GHB, Phencyclidine, see statute for list)
|10/20/17 06:59 PM
|Logue
|Nicole
|Leigh Ann
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|10/20/17 06:59 PM
|Logue
|Nicole
|Leigh Ann
|Failure to Appear
|10/20/17 06:59 PM
|Logue
|Nicole
|Leigh Ann
|Failure to Appear
|10/20/17 06:59 PM
|Logue
|Nicole
|Leigh Ann
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant
|10/20/17 03:45 PM
|Kerr
|William
|Michael
|Robbery
|10/20/17 02:09 PM
|Smith
|Troy
|Thomas
|Drugs; Possession of Hallucinogenic Drug (not marijuana)
