Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

10/23/17 12:32 PM Hunter David Scott Direct Contempt 10/23/17 12:32 PM Hunter David Scott Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision 10/23/17 08:54 AM Willis Stormy Lynn Failure to Appear 10/23/17 08:54 AM Willis Stormy Lynn Failure to Appear 10/23/17 03:20 AM Rivera Geovanny Drugs; Possession of Marijuana 10/22/17 11:22 PM Ussery Jr Frank David Theft; Property or Services; $1,500 to $24,999 10/22/17 11:22 PM Ussery Jr Frank David Burglary; Vehicle to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime 10/22/17 08:10 PM Malloy Thomas Daniel Failure to Appear 10/22/17 01:24 PM Iverson Brian Lator Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000 10/22/17 01:24 PM Iverson Brian Lator Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body 10/22/17 01:24 PM Iverson Brian Lator Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 10/22/17 01:24 PM Iverson Brian Lator Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction) 10/21/17 06:29 PM Glenn Justice Eugene Failure to Appear 10/21/17 06:27 PM Moore Vicki Lynn Interference with Law Enforcement; Falsely report a Felony crime by LEO 10/21/17 06:27 PM Moore Vicki Lynn Contribute Child Misconduct; Shelter or conceal runaway 10/21/17 08:50 AM Lowe Dillon Dwayne Failure to Appear 10/21/17 08:50 AM Lowe Dillon Dwayne Probation Violation 10/21/17 05:09 AM Miller Markia Ahleah Failure to Appear 10/21/17 05:09 AM Miller Markia Ahleah Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 10/21/17 05:09 AM Miller Markia Ahleah Drugs; Possession of Marijuana 10/21/17 05:09 AM Miller Markia Ahleah Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body 10/20/17 06:59 PM Logue Nicole Leigh Ann Drugs; Paraphernalia; Sell/Distribute/Possess for illegal use 10/20/17 06:59 PM Logue Nicole Leigh Ann Drugs; Possess certain Depressants (GHB, Phencyclidine, see statute for list) 10/20/17 06:59 PM Logue Nicole Leigh Ann Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 10/20/17 06:59 PM Logue Nicole Leigh Ann Failure to Appear 10/20/17 06:59 PM Logue Nicole Leigh Ann Failure to Appear 10/20/17 06:59 PM Logue Nicole Leigh Ann Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant 10/20/17 03:45 PM Kerr William Michael Robbery 10/20/17 02:09 PM Smith Troy Thomas Drugs; Possession of Hallucinogenic Drug (not marijuana)