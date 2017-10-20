Daily Bookings

Hutch Post

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail.  This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information.  All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

10/20/17 12:41 PM Griffith Ginny Marie Probation Violation
10/20/17 09:36 AM Jones Ashley Nicole Direct Contempt
10/20/17 09:06 AM Hargis Clete Adam Battery; AGGRAVATED; Knowingly cause great bodily harm or disfigurement
10/19/17 10:21 PM Martin Jay Daniel DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions
10/19/17 10:21 PM Martin Jay Daniel DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense
10/19/17 10:21 PM Martin Jay Daniel Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage
10/19/17 08:32 PM Royse Jeremy Ray Probation Violation
10/19/17 07:37 PM Fenton III Johnny Michael Probation Violation
10/19/17 07:34 PM Griffith Ashlee Renee Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order
10/19/17 07:29 PM Jenkins Charlette Ann Probation Violation
10/19/17 06:23 PM Jones II Etric Laronne Probation Violation
10/19/17 04:00 PM Nichols Kendra Sherean Probation Violation
10/19/17 04:00 PM Nichols Kendra Sherean Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
10/19/17 04:00 PM Nichols Kendra Sherean Possession of Parapernalia with Intent to Manufacture/Plant/Cultivate/Distribute Controlled Substance
10/19/17 03:47 PM Angel Kim Dwayne Probation Violation
10/19/17 03:46 PM Carithers Tiffany Nichole Indirect Contempt
10/19/17 03:46 PM Carithers Tiffany Nichole Failure to Appear
10/19/17 12:53 PM Deshazo Jr Michael Aaron Failure to Appear
10/19/17 12:53 PM Deshazo Jr Michael Aaron Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
10/19/17 12:53 PM Deshazo Jr Michael Aaron Theft; Property or Services; $1,500 to $24,999
10/19/17 12:53 PM Deshazo Jr Michael Aaron Probation Violation
10/19/17 12:53 PM Deshazo Jr Michael Aaron Probation Violation
10/19/17 12:53 PM Deshazo Jr Michael Aaron Probation Violation
10/19/17 12:44 PM Ward Andrew Jacob Failure to Appear
10/19/17 12:44 PM Ward Andrew Jacob Failure to Appear
10/19/17 12:44 PM Ward Andrew Jacob Probation Violation
10/19/17 01:44 AM Rickert Shawn Lynn Failure to Appear
10/18/17 02:56 PM Narron William Alan Probation Violation
