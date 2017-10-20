Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

10/20/17 12:41 PM Griffith Ginny Marie Probation Violation 10/20/17 12:41 PM Griffith Ginny Marie Probation Violation 10/20/17 09:36 AM Jones Ashley Nicole Direct Contempt 10/20/17 09:06 AM Hargis Clete Adam Battery; AGGRAVATED; Knowingly cause great bodily harm or disfigurement 10/19/17 10:21 PM Martin Jay Daniel DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions 10/19/17 10:21 PM Martin Jay Daniel DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense 10/19/17 10:21 PM Martin Jay Daniel Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage 10/19/17 08:32 PM Royse Jeremy Ray Probation Violation 10/19/17 07:37 PM Fenton III Johnny Michael Probation Violation 10/19/17 07:37 PM Fenton III Johnny Michael Probation Violation 10/19/17 07:34 PM Griffith Ashlee Renee Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order 10/19/17 07:29 PM Jenkins Charlette Ann Probation Violation 10/19/17 06:23 PM Jones II Etric Laronne Probation Violation 10/19/17 04:00 PM Nichols Kendra Sherean Probation Violation 10/19/17 04:00 PM Nichols Kendra Sherean Probation Violation 10/19/17 04:00 PM Nichols Kendra Sherean Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 10/19/17 04:00 PM Nichols Kendra Sherean Possession of Parapernalia with Intent to Manufacture/Plant/Cultivate/Distribute Controlled Substance 10/19/17 03:47 PM Angel Kim Dwayne Probation Violation 10/19/17 03:46 PM Carithers Tiffany Nichole Indirect Contempt 10/19/17 03:46 PM Carithers Tiffany Nichole Failure to Appear 10/19/17 12:53 PM Deshazo Jr Michael Aaron Failure to Appear 10/19/17 12:53 PM Deshazo Jr Michael Aaron Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500 10/19/17 12:53 PM Deshazo Jr Michael Aaron Theft; Property or Services; $1,500 to $24,999 10/19/17 12:53 PM Deshazo Jr Michael Aaron Probation Violation 10/19/17 12:53 PM Deshazo Jr Michael Aaron Probation Violation 10/19/17 12:53 PM Deshazo Jr Michael Aaron Probation Violation 10/19/17 12:44 PM Ward Andrew Jacob Failure to Appear 10/19/17 12:44 PM Ward Andrew Jacob Failure to Appear 10/19/17 12:44 PM Ward Andrew Jacob Probation Violation 10/19/17 01:44 AM Rickert Shawn Lynn Failure to Appear 10/18/17 02:56 PM Narron William Alan Probation Violation