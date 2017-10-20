Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|10/20/17 12:41 PM
|Griffith
|Ginny
|Marie
|Probation Violation
|10/20/17 12:41 PM
|Griffith
|Ginny
|Marie
|Probation Violation
|10/20/17 09:36 AM
|Jones
|Ashley
|Nicole
|Direct Contempt
|10/20/17 09:06 AM
|Hargis
|Clete
|Adam
|Battery; AGGRAVATED; Knowingly cause great bodily harm or disfigurement
|10/19/17 10:21 PM
|Martin
|Jay
|Daniel
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions
|10/19/17 10:21 PM
|Martin
|Jay
|Daniel
|DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense
|10/19/17 10:21 PM
|Martin
|Jay
|Daniel
|Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage
|10/19/17 08:32 PM
|Royse
|Jeremy
|Ray
|Probation Violation
|10/19/17 07:37 PM
|Fenton
|III
|Johnny
|Michael
|Probation Violation
|10/19/17 07:37 PM
|Fenton
|III
|Johnny
|Michael
|Probation Violation
|10/19/17 07:34 PM
|Griffith
|Ashlee
|Renee
|Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order
|10/19/17 07:29 PM
|Jenkins
|Charlette
|Ann
|Probation Violation
|10/19/17 06:23 PM
|Jones
|II
|Etric
|Laronne
|Probation Violation
|10/19/17 04:00 PM
|Nichols
|Kendra
|Sherean
|Probation Violation
|10/19/17 04:00 PM
|Nichols
|Kendra
|Sherean
|Probation Violation
|10/19/17 04:00 PM
|Nichols
|Kendra
|Sherean
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|10/19/17 04:00 PM
|Nichols
|Kendra
|Sherean
|Possession of Parapernalia with Intent to Manufacture/Plant/Cultivate/Distribute Controlled Substance
|10/19/17 03:47 PM
|Angel
|Kim
|Dwayne
|Probation Violation
|10/19/17 03:46 PM
|Carithers
|Tiffany
|Nichole
|Indirect Contempt
|10/19/17 03:46 PM
|Carithers
|Tiffany
|Nichole
|Failure to Appear
|10/19/17 12:53 PM
|Deshazo
|Jr
|Michael
|Aaron
|Failure to Appear
|10/19/17 12:53 PM
|Deshazo
|Jr
|Michael
|Aaron
|Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
|10/19/17 12:53 PM
|Deshazo
|Jr
|Michael
|Aaron
|Theft; Property or Services; $1,500 to $24,999
|10/19/17 12:53 PM
|Deshazo
|Jr
|Michael
|Aaron
|Probation Violation
|10/19/17 12:53 PM
|Deshazo
|Jr
|Michael
|Aaron
|Probation Violation
|10/19/17 12:53 PM
|Deshazo
|Jr
|Michael
|Aaron
|Probation Violation
|10/19/17 12:44 PM
|Ward
|Andrew
|Jacob
|Failure to Appear
|10/19/17 12:44 PM
|Ward
|Andrew
|Jacob
|Failure to Appear
|10/19/17 12:44 PM
|Ward
|Andrew
|Jacob
|Probation Violation
|10/19/17 01:44 AM
|Rickert
|Shawn
|Lynn
|Failure to Appear
|10/18/17 02:56 PM
|Narron
|William
|Alan
|Probation Violation
Please follow and like us: