Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

10/18/17 02:16 PM Vela Jr Jorge Omar DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 4th and Subsequent Offenses 10/18/17 02:16 PM Clark Brooks Lincoln DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense 10/18/17 10:25 AM Smith Kristopher Devon Probation Violation 10/18/17 04:05 AM McCormick Keith Leonard Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 10/18/17 04:05 AM McCormick Keith Leonard Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body 10/17/17 02:50 PM Gulick Matthew Allen Drugs; Possession of Marijuana; 1 prior conviction 10/17/17 02:50 PM Gulick Matthew Allen Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body 10/17/17 02:50 PM Gulick Matthew Allen Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 10/17/17 02:50 PM Gulick Matthew Allen Criminal Possession of Firearm by Felon; Drug Conviction, possession of firearm at time 10/17/17 02:20 PM Pisano Katy Rebecca Failure to Appear 10/17/17 02:20 PM Pisano Katy Rebecca Failure to Appear 10/17/17 02:20 PM Pisano Katy Rebecca Failure to Appear 10/17/17 02:20 PM Pisano Katy Rebecca Failure to Appear