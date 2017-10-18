Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|10/18/17 02:16 PM
|Vela
|Jr
|Jorge
|Omar
|DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 4th and Subsequent Offenses
|10/18/17 02:16 PM
|Clark
|Brooks
|Lincoln
|DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense
|10/18/17 10:25 AM
|Smith
|Kristopher
|Devon
|Probation Violation
|10/18/17 04:05 AM
|McCormick
|Keith
|Leonard
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|10/18/17 04:05 AM
|McCormick
|Keith
|Leonard
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|10/17/17 02:50 PM
|Gulick
|Matthew
|Allen
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana; 1 prior conviction
|10/17/17 02:50 PM
|Gulick
|Matthew
|Allen
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|10/17/17 02:50 PM
|Gulick
|Matthew
|Allen
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|10/17/17 02:50 PM
|Gulick
|Matthew
|Allen
|Criminal Possession of Firearm by Felon; Drug Conviction, possession of firearm at time
|10/17/17 02:20 PM
|Pisano
|Katy
|Rebecca
|Failure to Appear
|10/17/17 02:20 PM
|Pisano
|Katy
|Rebecca
|Failure to Appear
|10/17/17 02:20 PM
|Pisano
|Katy
|Rebecca
|Failure to Appear
|10/17/17 02:20 PM
|Pisano
|Katy
|Rebecca
|Failure to Appear
