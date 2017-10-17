Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

10/17/17 01:08 PM Krause Keno Richard Failure to Appear 10/17/17 01:08 PM Krause Keno Richard Probation Violation 10/17/17 01:08 PM Krause Keno Richard Probation Violation 10/17/17 12:53 PM Sack Lisa Annelaine DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 10/17/17 11:39 AM Atha Meagan Coleen Probation Violation 10/17/17 11:39 AM Atha Meagan Coleen Probation Violation 10/17/17 11:39 AM Atha Meagan Coleen Failure to Appear 10/16/17 07:36 PM McQueen Alanna Marie DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions 10/16/17 07:22 PM Hanover Chyenne Nicole Probation Violation 10/16/17 07:07 PM Crider Shelby Kay Probation Violation 10/16/17 06:56 PM Flamma Sherman Daniel Toga Probation Violation 10/16/17 06:20 PM Metheny Kari Anne Elizabeth Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500 10/16/17 06:20 PM Metheny Kari Anne Elizabeth Theft; By Deceptionof Property with Value < $1,500; from 3 Businesses within 72 Hours 10/16/17 06:20 PM Metheny Kari Anne Elizabeth Forgery; Making, altering, endorsing 10/16/17 06:20 PM Metheny Kari Anne Elizabeth Forgery; Issuing or distributing 10/16/17 06:20 PM Metheny Kari Anne Elizabeth Failure to Appear 10/16/17 06:20 PM Metheny Kari Anne Elizabeth Failure to Appear 10/16/17 06:19 PM Mills William Dean Probation Violation 10/16/17 04:14 PM Sprinkle Krista Marie Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction) 10/16/17 04:14 PM Sprinkle Krista Marie Probation Violation 10/16/17 04:14 PM Sprinkle Krista Marie Probation Violation 10/16/17 04:04 PM Hudson Kendric Shawn Battery; Intentional or Reckless Bodily Harm 10/16/17 04:04 PM Hudson Kendric Shawn Hazing