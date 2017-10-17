Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|10/17/17 01:08 PM
|Krause
|Keno
|Richard
|Failure to Appear
|10/17/17 01:08 PM
|Krause
|Keno
|Richard
|Probation Violation
|10/17/17 01:08 PM
|Krause
|Keno
|Richard
|Probation Violation
|10/17/17 12:53 PM
|Sack
|Lisa
|Annelaine
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|10/17/17 11:39 AM
|Atha
|Meagan
|Coleen
|Probation Violation
|10/17/17 11:39 AM
|Atha
|Meagan
|Coleen
|Probation Violation
|10/17/17 11:39 AM
|Atha
|Meagan
|Coleen
|Failure to Appear
|10/16/17 07:36 PM
|McQueen
|Alanna
|Marie
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions
|10/16/17 07:22 PM
|Hanover
|Chyenne
|Nicole
|Probation Violation
|10/16/17 07:07 PM
|Crider
|Shelby
|Kay
|Probation Violation
|10/16/17 06:56 PM
|Flamma Sherman
|Daniel
|Toga
|Probation Violation
|10/16/17 06:20 PM
|Metheny
|Kari
|Anne Elizabeth
|Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
|10/16/17 06:20 PM
|Metheny
|Kari
|Anne Elizabeth
|Theft; By Deceptionof Property with Value < $1,500; from 3 Businesses within 72 Hours
|10/16/17 06:20 PM
|Metheny
|Kari
|Anne Elizabeth
|Forgery; Making, altering, endorsing
|10/16/17 06:20 PM
|Metheny
|Kari
|Anne Elizabeth
|Forgery; Issuing or distributing
|10/16/17 06:20 PM
|Metheny
|Kari
|Anne Elizabeth
|Failure to Appear
|10/16/17 06:20 PM
|Metheny
|Kari
|Anne Elizabeth
|Failure to Appear
|10/16/17 06:19 PM
|Mills
|William
|Dean
|Probation Violation
|10/16/17 04:14 PM
|Sprinkle
|Krista
|Marie
|Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction)
|10/16/17 04:14 PM
|Sprinkle
|Krista
|Marie
|Probation Violation
|10/16/17 04:14 PM
|Sprinkle
|Krista
|Marie
|Probation Violation
|10/16/17 04:04 PM
|Hudson
|Kendric
|Shawn
|Battery; Intentional or Reckless Bodily Harm
|10/16/17 04:04 PM
|Hudson
|Kendric
|Shawn
|Hazing
