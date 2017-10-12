Daily Bookings

Hutch Post

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail.  This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information.  All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

10/12/17 01:48 PM Dills Johnathan Michael Edward Probation Violation
10/12/17 01:48 PM Dills Johnathan Michael Edward Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
10/12/17 12:33 PM Byrd Andre Ryan Probation Violation
10/12/17 12:33 PM Byrd Andre Ryan Failure to Appear
10/12/17 06:55 AM Ford Tyler Lee Interference with Law Enforcement; Felony Obstruct/Resist/Oppose
10/12/17 06:55 AM Ford Tyler Lee Robbery; AGGRAVATED, Dangerous Weapon
10/12/17 12:31 AM Cooper Matthew Timothy Criminal Restraint
10/12/17 12:31 AM Cooper Matthew Timothy Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction)
10/12/17 12:31 AM Cooper Matthew Timothy Interference with Law Enforcement; Misd. Obstruct/Resist/Oppose
10/12/17 12:31 AM Cooper Matthew Timothy Probation Violation
10/11/17 10:22 PM Cunningham Jeramy Michael Insurance; Fail to maintain liability insurance
10/11/17 10:22 PM Cunningham Jeramy Michael Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
10/11/17 10:22 PM Cunningham Jeramy Michael Failure to Appear
10/11/17 10:22 PM Cunningham Jeramy Michael Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
10/11/17 10:22 PM Cunningham Jeramy Michael DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
10/11/17 08:09 PM Mills Michael Patrick Probation Violation
10/11/17 08:09 PM Mills Michael Patrick Probation Violation
10/11/17 04:58 PM Escamilla Franco Fransisco Probation Violation
10/11/17 04:58 PM Escamilla Franco Fransisco Failure to Appear
10/11/17 03:02 PM White Mildred Failure to Appear
10/11/17 01:51 PM Collins Jeremiah Thomas Probation Violation
10/11/17 01:51 PM Collins Jeremiah Thomas Probation Violation
10/11/17 01:13 PM Blum Mathew Charles Failure to Appear
10/11/17 01:13 PM Blum Mathew Charles Failure to Appear
10/11/17 01:06 PM Conner Derrick Wane Probation Violation
10/11/17 01:06 PM Conner Derrick Wane Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
