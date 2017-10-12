Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

10/12/17 01:48 PM Dills Johnathan Michael Edward Probation Violation 10/12/17 01:48 PM Dills Johnathan Michael Edward Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision 10/12/17 12:33 PM Byrd Andre Ryan Probation Violation 10/12/17 12:33 PM Byrd Andre Ryan Failure to Appear 10/12/17 06:55 AM Ford Tyler Lee Interference with Law Enforcement; Felony Obstruct/Resist/Oppose 10/12/17 06:55 AM Ford Tyler Lee Robbery; AGGRAVATED, Dangerous Weapon 10/12/17 12:31 AM Cooper Matthew Timothy Criminal Restraint 10/12/17 12:31 AM Cooper Matthew Timothy Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction) 10/12/17 12:31 AM Cooper Matthew Timothy Interference with Law Enforcement; Misd. Obstruct/Resist/Oppose 10/12/17 12:31 AM Cooper Matthew Timothy Probation Violation 10/11/17 10:22 PM Cunningham Jeramy Michael Insurance; Fail to maintain liability insurance 10/11/17 10:22 PM Cunningham Jeramy Michael Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant 10/11/17 10:22 PM Cunningham Jeramy Michael Failure to Appear 10/11/17 10:22 PM Cunningham Jeramy Michael Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct 10/11/17 10:22 PM Cunningham Jeramy Michael DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 10/11/17 08:09 PM Mills Michael Patrick Probation Violation 10/11/17 08:09 PM Mills Michael Patrick Probation Violation 10/11/17 04:58 PM Escamilla Franco Fransisco Probation Violation 10/11/17 04:58 PM Escamilla Franco Fransisco Failure to Appear 10/11/17 03:02 PM White Mildred Failure to Appear 10/11/17 01:51 PM Collins Jeremiah Thomas Probation Violation 10/11/17 01:51 PM Collins Jeremiah Thomas Probation Violation 10/11/17 01:13 PM Blum Mathew Charles Failure to Appear 10/11/17 01:13 PM Blum Mathew Charles Failure to Appear 10/11/17 01:06 PM Conner Derrick Wane Probation Violation 10/11/17 01:06 PM Conner Derrick Wane Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision