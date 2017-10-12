Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|10/12/17 01:48 PM
|Dills
|Johnathan
|Michael Edward
|Probation Violation
|10/12/17 01:48 PM
|Dills
|Johnathan
|Michael Edward
|Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
|10/12/17 12:33 PM
|Byrd
|Andre
|Ryan
|Probation Violation
|10/12/17 12:33 PM
|Byrd
|Andre
|Ryan
|Failure to Appear
|10/12/17 06:55 AM
|Ford
|Tyler
|Lee
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Felony Obstruct/Resist/Oppose
|10/12/17 06:55 AM
|Ford
|Tyler
|Lee
|Robbery; AGGRAVATED, Dangerous Weapon
|10/12/17 12:31 AM
|Cooper
|Matthew
|Timothy
|Criminal Restraint
|10/12/17 12:31 AM
|Cooper
|Matthew
|Timothy
|Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction)
|10/12/17 12:31 AM
|Cooper
|Matthew
|Timothy
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Misd. Obstruct/Resist/Oppose
|10/12/17 12:31 AM
|Cooper
|Matthew
|Timothy
|Probation Violation
|10/11/17 10:22 PM
|Cunningham
|Jeramy
|Michael
|Insurance; Fail to maintain liability insurance
|10/11/17 10:22 PM
|Cunningham
|Jeramy
|Michael
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant
|10/11/17 10:22 PM
|Cunningham
|Jeramy
|Michael
|Failure to Appear
|10/11/17 10:22 PM
|Cunningham
|Jeramy
|Michael
|Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct
|10/11/17 10:22 PM
|Cunningham
|Jeramy
|Michael
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|10/11/17 08:09 PM
|Mills
|Michael
|Patrick
|Probation Violation
|10/11/17 08:09 PM
|Mills
|Michael
|Patrick
|Probation Violation
|10/11/17 04:58 PM
|Escamilla Franco
|Fransisco
|Probation Violation
|10/11/17 04:58 PM
|Escamilla Franco
|Fransisco
|Failure to Appear
|10/11/17 03:02 PM
|White
|Mildred
|Failure to Appear
|10/11/17 01:51 PM
|Collins
|Jeremiah
|Thomas
|Probation Violation
|10/11/17 01:51 PM
|Collins
|Jeremiah
|Thomas
|Probation Violation
|10/11/17 01:13 PM
|Blum
|Mathew
|Charles
|Failure to Appear
|10/11/17 01:13 PM
|Blum
|Mathew
|Charles
|Failure to Appear
|10/11/17 01:06 PM
|Conner
|Derrick
|Wane
|Probation Violation
|10/11/17 01:06 PM
|Conner
|Derrick
|Wane
|Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
