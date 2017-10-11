Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

10/11/17 11:02 AM Haith Jerimey Lee Probation Violation 10/11/17 09:24 AM Pitts Herman Probation Violation 10/10/17 07:51 PM Kopp Daniel Alven Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $1,500 to $24,999 10/10/17 03:42 PM Wade Sr Cedric Delee Failure to Appear 10/10/17 03:37 PM Devault Scott Alan Violation of Protection Order; Stalking Order 10/10/17 03:37 PM Devault Scott Alan Stalking; Conduct causing fear to a person or person’s family 10/10/17 03:22 PM Courson Realiti Dawn DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense