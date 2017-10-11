Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|10/11/17 11:02 AM
|Haith
|Jerimey
|Lee
|Probation Violation
|10/11/17 09:24 AM
|Pitts
|Herman
|Probation Violation
|10/10/17 07:51 PM
|Kopp
|Daniel
|Alven
|Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $1,500 to $24,999
|10/10/17 03:42 PM
|Wade
|Sr
|Cedric
|Delee
|Failure to Appear
|10/10/17 03:37 PM
|Devault
|Scott
|Alan
|Violation of Protection Order; Stalking Order
|10/10/17 03:37 PM
|Devault
|Scott
|Alan
|Stalking; Conduct causing fear to a person or person’s family
|10/10/17 03:22 PM
|Courson
|Realiti
|Dawn
|DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 1st Offense
