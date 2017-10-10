Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|10/10/17 02:54 PM
|Wells
|Michael
|Loren
|DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense
|10/10/17 12:58 PM
|Boele
|Bryant
|James
|Theft; Property or Services; $1,500 to $24,999
|10/10/17 12:58 PM
|Boele
|Bryant
|James
|Failure to Appear
|10/10/17 12:58 PM
|Boele
|Bryant
|James
|Failure to Appear
|10/10/17 12:58 PM
|Boele
|Bryant
|James
|Probation Violation
|10/10/17 12:41 PM
|Handy
|Melvin
|Charles
|Probation Violation
|10/10/17 12:41 PM
|Handy
|Melvin
|Charles
|Failure to Appear
|10/09/17 07:27 PM
|McQueen
|Alanna
|Marie
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
